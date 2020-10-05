Infosecurity Group Websites
KnowBe4 Launches New Resource Center as Part of #NCSAM

Security training firm KnowBe4 has today launched a new resource center designed to help organizations enhance security awareness among their staff.

Resources available for download from the center include a cybersecurity training plan, awareness posters, a cybersecurity tips sheet and printable assets. In addition, IT and security professionals can access on-demand webinars and white papers as they seek to implement user awareness training across their organization.

The initiative has been made in recognition of this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), which takes place every October. This year’s overarching theme, ‘Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart’, emphasises that everyone within an organization has a role to play in protecting the online space. User awareness training is major part of helping individuals understand common threats and basic cybersecurity behaviors they can employ to mitigate against these.

KnowBe4 is a major provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing platforms.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4 commented: “NCSAM serves as a great reminder that cybersecurity awareness should be an organisation-wide effort. This year’s theme is a reminder that everyone has a role to play in keeping organizations safe. By offering these resources at no cost, we’re making it easier for IT and security professionals to better protect their organizations from cyber-criminals.”

The role of individual staff in helping protect their organizations from cyber-threats has become more crucial following the shift to remote working during COVID-19. However, numerous research has found that home working staff regularly engage in unsafe behaviors, such as the use of unauthorized devices to access corporate systems and sharing work devices with other people in their household.

