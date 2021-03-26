Kroll Acquires Redscan to Expand Cyber-Risk Offering

Services and digital product provider Kroll has announced the acquisition of award-winning UK cybersecurity firm Redscan.

The deal will see Kroll, which specializes in governance, risk and transparency, extend its Kroll Responder capabilities through the addition of Redscan and its extended detection and response (XDR) enabled security operations center (SOC) platform.

Redscan will join Kroll under the leadership of Andrew Beckett, managing director and head of the EMEA cyber-risk practice and Marc Brawner, managing director and global head of managed services.

Redscan’s CEO Mike Fenton, COO Gubi Singh and CTO Mark Nicholls will all be staying with the firm, it was confirmed, and will continue to play key roles within a newly created Cyber Risk business unit at Kroll, which will be headed up by Jason Smolanoff, global head of cyber-risk.

Commenting on the announcement, Jacob Silverman, CEO of Kroll, said: “The acquisition of Redscan perfectly complements the new chapter we have entered under our Kroll brand, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our clients’ most complex challenges. Together, our professionals will harness the power of technology and their deep expertise to provide clarity and cyber resilience for clients, solidifying our position at the forefront of cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to building on this mandate with our expanded, global Cyber Risk team.”

Redscan has previously been recognized for the quality of its services, including its proprietary cloud native MDR solution which correlates events and intelligence from an array of leading telemetry sources.

“Merging Redscan’s innovative culture and leading managed security services with Kroll’s unparalleled incident response experience and end-to-end cyber-risk management capabilities allows us to provide a unique global offering,” added Fenton. “This combination will build fantastic value for our clients, who will benefit from a global team of world-class seasoned experts monitoring their environments and an expanded platform to grow our proprietary technology capabilities.”