Latest Cyber-Defenders Unveiled at 10th CyLon Demo Day

Today, nine of the most exceptional new cybersecurity businesses will pitch their latest products and innovations aimed at securing the digital economy at CyLon’s 10th London Demo Day.

The nine companies will showcase their products to over 150 prospective customers, investors and partners through quick-fire pitches. The companies joined the program in September 2019, and over the last three months have received an intensive program of workshops and mentoring from experienced industry specialists and entrepreneurs, along with making connections within CyLon’s community of buyers, investors and advisors across EMEA, UK and the US.

The participating teams joined from the UK, Turkey, Switzerland, Dubai and Israel. They are:

  • 418sec, which helps developers use open-source code in a safe and compliant way, allowing organizations to trust in the code they use
  • oneclick™, a central access and distribution platform in the cloud, enabling the management of the entire technology stack for application provisioning
  • YEO messaging, which provides secure private messaging for businesses and their customers
  • Safetech, which uses cutting edge machine learning to protect critical infrastructure and industrial networks by deflecting cyber-attacks into honeypots
  • Alterant, which securely distributes digital devices across physical spaces
  • Salvador Technologies, which decreases the recovery time after a cyber-attack
  • eXate, a data privacy solution
  • SIRP, a single integrated platform that fuses essential cybersecurity information to enable a unified response and enables the entire cybersecurity function to work as a single, cohesive unit
  • Astroscreen, which builds an end-to-end solution to monitor, detect and mitigate social media manipulation

Jonathan Luff, co-founder of CyLon, said : “Here we have nine new cyber companies building innovative products to keep our digital economy safe and secure. We have worked with the founders closely over the past three months and have introduced them to customers and investors in CyLon's global network to accelerate their growth. We look forward to working with these exceptional founders as they continue to scale their businesses.”

This cohort brings the global number of companies CyLon has accelerated to 102, and CyLon’s portfolio of international companies is now valued at more than £400m.

