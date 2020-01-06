Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Lawsuit Filed Against LifeLabs Over Data Breach

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against a Canadian laboratory testing company following a cyber-attack in which the data of 15 million of its customers was accessed by criminals. 

LifeLabs reported the data breach to government partners on October 28, 2019, but waited until December 17 to notify its customers. 

Sensitive information exposed in the incident may have included customers' names, addresses, email addresses, logins, passwords, dates of birth, health card numbers, and lab test results.

The cyber-criminals who accessed the data were paid an undisclosed amount by LifeLabs in return for a promise to not make the information public.

On December 27, lawyers Peter Waldmann and Andrew Stein filed an unproven statement of claim in Ontario Superior Court in which LifeLabs is accused of breach of contract and negligence. The company is further accused of violating consumer protection laws and of violating their customers’ privacy and confidence.

The statement of claim was filed on behalf of five named plaintiffs, including lead plaintiff Christopher Sparling, who allege that LifeLabs violated their own privacy policy when they "failed to implement adequate measures and controls to detect and respond swiftly to threats and risks to the Personal Information and health records of the class members."

It is further alleged that LifeLabs stored customers' personal information on unsecured networks or servers, failed to implement "any, or adequate, cyber-security measures," didn't encrypt data, and neglected to hire or train any personnel responsible for network security management.

According to Canadian Underwriter, Waldmann and Stein are seeking more than $1.13bn in compensation for LifeLabs' Canadian customers to make up for the mental anguish, wasted time, and damage to their credit reputation they have suffered. The plaintiffs are seeking additional punitive and moral damages. 

In an open letter, LifeLabs CEO Charles Brown wrote that up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and British Columbia, may have been affected by the data breach.

On December 18, a toll-free helpline, set up to field calls from concerned LifeLabs customers, received over 5,000 calls. According to CTV news, a second line had to be set up to deal with the volume of calls.

LifeLabs is owned by one of the biggest pension funds in Canada, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, which has $92 billion in assets.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Travelex Site Still Down After New Year’s Eve Attack

2
News

US Braced for Cyber Retaliation from Iran

3
News

Austria's Foreign Ministry Hit by Cyber-Attack

4
News

Layoffs Planned at NortonLifeLock

5
News

Japanese Love Hotel Site Breached

6
News

US Biz Closes Doors After Ransomware Attack

1
News

Utah Company and Its Former CEO Settle with FTC Over Alleged Security Failures

2
News

Richard Branson Gets Animated Over Online Scams

3
News

Insight Partners Acquires Armis for $1.1bn

4
Blog

Bringing the Human Element to Life at #RSAC 2020

5
News

Tech Ops Exec Pleads Guilty in $6m Fraud Case

6
Webinar

Do you Need to Keep up with the AI trend?

1
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

2
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

3
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

Do you Need to Keep up with the AI trend?

6
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves