Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Lawsuit Filed Against Warner Music Group Over Data Breach

A lawsuit has been filed against Warner Music Group following the disclosure of a data breach that compromised customers' sensitive personal information.

Warner notified customers of a breach earlier this month after discovering a number of its e-commerce websites had fallen victim to a prolonged skimming attack. 

Attackers were able to access personal data entered by customers into the impacted sites between April 25, 2020, and August 5, 2020. Information compromised in the attack included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, billing addresses, shipping addresses, credit card numbers, card expiration dates, and CVC and CVV codes. 

Following the cyber-incident, Morgan & Morgan has filed a class-action lawsuit against the music recording company on behalf of two plaintiffs.

Levi Combs of Marysville, Ohio, and Esteban Trujillo of Orlando, Florida, purchased items from websites operated by Warner in July 2020 and May 2020, respectively. 

Both men subsequently received Warner's Notice of a Data Breach document at the beginning of September.

Combs and Trujillo allege that Warner failed to "properly secure and safeguard personal identifiable information, including without limitation, unencrypted names, email addresses, telephone numbers, billing addresses, shipping addresses, payment card numbers, payment card CVV security codes, and payment card expiration dates."

The plaintiffs further claim that the company "failed to provide timely, accurate, and adequate notice to plaintiffs and similarly situated WMG customers ('Class Members') that their PII had been stolen by hackers, and precisely what types of information was unencrypted and in the possession of unknown, unauthorized third parties."

In August, the same payment cards that Combs and Trujillo had used to make purchases from Warner's hacked websites were used by an unknown third party or parties to make two unauthorized purchases, one of which was declined by the bank after appearing suspicious. 

“These large companies know the risk posed by cyber-criminals and continue to be cavalier with their customers’ personal information," said Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Jean Martin in a statement. 

"The fact that this breach allegedly went on undetected for more than three months demonstrates the alleged lack of care taken by Warner Media Group to secure its customers’ information."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

St. Louis County Fends Off Cyber-Attack

2
News

Data Breach Hits 46,000 US Veterans

3
News

Use of Illegal Stream-Ripping Services Increases by 1390%

4
News

Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches

5
News

CISA Issues Chinese Hacking Groups Warning

6
News

New Jersey Keylogger Hacker Jailed

1
News

Lawsuit Filed Against Warner Music Group Over Data Breach

2
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

3
News

US Staffing Firm Hit by Ransomware Again

4
News

Attacks on Mid-Market Organizations Soar

5
News

#GartnerSEC: Understanding a Changing Threat Landscape in Light of #COVID19

6
News

#GartnerSEC: Top Trends for Risk and Security Include Cloud, Automation and Privacy

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

3
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

6
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG