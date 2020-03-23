Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Leaked Plans Reveal Mirai-Like Russian IoT Botnet

A hacking group has released details of a Russian intelligence project to build a Mirai-like IoT botnet.

Digital Revolution is well known for hacking organizations that do business with the Federal Security Service (FSB). Last week it published technical documents detailing a project known as “Fronton.”

It proposes a scheme to compromise unsecured smart devices by cracking their factory default passwords. The resulting zombie devices would be formed into a botnet and used to launch DDoS attacks on FSB targets.

Originally created in 2017-18, the 12 documents list the Fronton, Fronton-3D and Fronton 18 projects.

They appear to be the work of Moscow-based FSB contractor, 0Day, which Digital Revolution claimed to have hacked back in April 2019.

It may have been commissioned to do so by a main contractor known as InformInvestGroup CJSC by order of military unit No. 64829, aka the FSB Information Security Center, according to BBC Russia.

The leaked documents specify that the botnet be 95% compromised of IP cameras and digital video recorders, making it even more similar to Mirai, which caused major disruption to popular websites back in 2016 after launching a powerful DDoS attack at DNS provider Dyn.

The FSB’s IoT botnet was designed to be controlled by a C&C-based administrative tool obfuscated by VPNs and proxy servers.

Last July, Digital Revolution revealed more details of secret FSB projects after a major Russian defense contractor, SyTech, was breached.

One project, Nautilus-S, described an attempted de-anonymization of the Tor network, which began back in 2012.

Another was linked to an effort to harvest information on Russian social media users, whilst two more projects, dubbed Hope and Tax-3, were related to attempts by the Putin administration to split the country’s internet infrastructure from the global web.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Norwegian Cruise Line Suffers Data Breach

2
News

Over Five Billion Breached Records Leaked

3
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

4
News

SANS Offers Free Kit to Secure Home Workers

5
News

Russian APT28 Group Changes Tack to Probe Email Servers

6
News

Info-Stealing Coronavirus Threat Map Detected

1
News

Virginia Forms Coronavirus Fraud Taskforce

2
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

3
News

CEO Claims More Fake LinkedIn Users Are Claiming to be Employees

4
Blog

Virgin Media Data Breach: What Can Customers Do?

5
News

National Gallery Fought Nearly Two Million Email Cyber-Attacks in 2019

6
News

Sextortion Scam Threatens to Infect Victims with #COVID19

1
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

2
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

3
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

4
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

1
Blog

Security by Sector: NHS Digital and Egress Partner to Strengthen Healthcare Email Processes

2
Interview

Interview: Paul Vixie, CEO, Farsight Security

3
Opinion

Working from Home Policies and the Future of Cybersecurity

4
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

5
Opinion

#HowTo Reduce Your Ransomware Attack Surface

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration