Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Learning Tree International Named First (ISC)² Global Premier Partner

Cybersecurity training and certifications organization (ISC)2 has named instructor-led education provider Learning Tree International as its first global Premier Partner.

The collaboration between the two companies is part of a new tiered partnership program for Official Training Providers which will see (ISC)2 and Learning Tree International work together to engage with and educate aspiring cybersecurity professionals around the world to help address the cyber-skills shortage.

“In the mission to provide education for the world’s future cybersecurity leaders, Learning Tree has been an invaluable partner,” said Greg Clawson, vice-president of sales and marketing, (ISC)². “The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been greater or more global in nature, and the reach that Learning Tree provides enables us to meet learners where they are in more regions around the world, on their journey along the path to certification.”

Via its virtual learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare, Learning Tree delivers the full suite of Official (ISC)² CBK Training Seminars and provides hands-on, real-world skills-based training to cybersecurity professionals.

David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree, added: “Having the right cybersecurity strategy, processes and talent in place has never been more critical. We are poised to better support our clients in their mission to safeguard their brands and data through our comprehensive cybersecurity training approach from skills assessments to training to coaching – work we take great pride in at Learning Tree – and we appreciate this recognition as (ISC)²’s first global Premier Partner.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CrowdStrike Slams Microsoft Over SolarWinds Hack

2
News

One Ransomware Victim Every 10 Seconds in 2020

3
News

Medical Data of 500,000 French Residents Leaked Online

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

Legal Firm Leaks 15,000 Cases Via the Cloud

6
News

Steris Touted as Latest Accellion Hack Victim

1
News

USA Third Most Affected by Stalkerware

2
News

Atos Acquires Two Cybersecurity Companies

3
News

FBI Investigating Michigan School District Hack

4
News

Winners of Inaugural SBRC Cyber Community Awards Announced

5
Opinion

Making this Year Better for Cybersecurity

6
Magazine Feature

Crowdsourced Bug Bounty Programs: Security Gains Versus Potential Losses

1
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

2
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

3
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

6
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware