Learning Tree International Named First (ISC)² Global Premier Partner

Cybersecurity training and certifications organization (ISC)2 has named instructor-led education provider Learning Tree International as its first global Premier Partner.

The collaboration between the two companies is part of a new tiered partnership program for Official Training Providers which will see (ISC)2 and Learning Tree International work together to engage with and educate aspiring cybersecurity professionals around the world to help address the cyber-skills shortage.

“In the mission to provide education for the world’s future cybersecurity leaders, Learning Tree has been an invaluable partner,” said Greg Clawson, vice-president of sales and marketing, (ISC)². “The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals has never been greater or more global in nature, and the reach that Learning Tree provides enables us to meet learners where they are in more regions around the world, on their journey along the path to certification.”

Via its virtual learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare, Learning Tree delivers the full suite of Official (ISC)² CBK Training Seminars and provides hands-on, real-world skills-based training to cybersecurity professionals.

David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree, added: “Having the right cybersecurity strategy, processes and talent in place has never been more critical. We are poised to better support our clients in their mission to safeguard their brands and data through our comprehensive cybersecurity training approach from skills assessments to training to coaching – work we take great pride in at Learning Tree – and we appreciate this recognition as (ISC)²’s first global Premier Partner.”