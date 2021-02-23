Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

In-House Legal Teams Increasingly Responsible for Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming the responsibility of in-house legal departments within organizations.

That’s according to a survey from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), which discovered that this year, for the first time, cybersecurity has overtaken compliance as the most important issue facing businesses, as ranked by company chief legal officers (CLOs).

ACC surveyed almost 1000 global CLOs from 21 industries, with just under half stating that responsibility for cybersecurity and data privacy within their business falls under their umbrella.

The research highlights the challenges brought about by increased remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing integration of business strategy and technology policies.

Commenting on the findings, Robin Grossfeld, senior VP, global initiatives at ACC, said: “As people continue working from home for the foreseeable future, CLOs are increasingly being asked to assume responsibility for their company’s cybersecurity efforts. This is presenting a new challenge for many in-house legal teams, and one that is helping to redefine their day-to-day corporate roles.”

In previous research ACC research, it was discovered that 71% of organizations have their CLO either in a leadership role regarding cybersecurity strategy, or working as part of a team with cybersecurity responsibilities.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Arrests Six Alleged Cyber-Scam Money Launderers

2
News

US Retailer Kroger Admits Accellion Breach

3
News

Kia Denies Ransomware Attack

4
News

Concern as Attacker “Breakout” Time Halves in 2020

5
News

Silicon Valley VC Firm Phished

6
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

1
Webinar

Making a Success of Your MSSP Journey

2
News

84% of CNI Orgs Experienced Cyber-Attacks in the Last Year

3
Opinion

Cybersecurity: Prevention Better than Cure

4
News

In-House Legal Teams Increasingly Responsible for Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

Brief Overview on Payment Card Security in New Zealand

6
News

Experts Discuss How #COVID19 Impacted the Cyber-Threat Landscape

1
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

2
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

5
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

3
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

4
Opinion

Answering the Inherent Cyber-Challenges of Teleoperation

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

6
Blog

Healthcare Carries a Large Target for Ransomware