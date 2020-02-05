LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Acquire Emailage

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, part of RELX, is to acquire global provider of fraud prevention and risk management solutions, Emailage.

Under the terms of the deal, Emailage will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

News of the upcoming acquisition was announced yesterday, though details of the financial sums involved were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions already has an established commercial partnership with Emailage to offer email risk assessment to customers around the world. The acquisition of Emailage is a key indicator of LexisNexis' commitment to augmenting organic growth with strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 2012 and based in the Phoenix metro area, with offices across the globe, Emailage helps organizations reduce online fraud by building multi-dimensional profiles associated with customer email addresses to render predictive risk scores.

Rick Trainor, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said the acquisition was a natural fit that would benefit customers.

"We are continuously evolving our fraud prevention and identity assessment solutions to help our customers fight fraud. Emailage's broad email and digital data attributes network, inquiry data and confirmed fraud feedback complement our deep expertise in contributory data management and linking technology," said Trainor.

"This strategic acquisition will expand our digital identity intelligence and fraud prevention services, providing our customers an even more comprehensive view into consumers for more predictive risk assessment."

CEO of Emailage Rei Carvalho said the planned transaction was a flattering compliment to what the 8-year-old company has achieved.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions is laser-focused on providing its customers a 360-degree view into an identity, which aligns with our mission to help customers who seek fast, low-friction, global digital identity fraud solutions to combat fraud without sacrificing consumer experience," said Carvalho.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a pioneer in email intelligence-based fraud risk scoring solutions and look forward to aligning our solutions to help organizations fight fraud on a more comprehensive level."