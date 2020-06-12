Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Business Owner Receives Death Threats After Racist Hack

The life of a Houston business owner has been threatened after cyber-criminals hacked into her company's social media account and posted racist messages.

Founder and CEO of Infinity Diagnostics Center Jessica Hatch said her company's Instagram account was compromised on Thursday afternoon by an unknown malicious hacker. After gaining access to the account, the threat actor uploaded multiple stories designed to paint Hatch and her business as racist.

"Here at Infinity we do not support African Americans. If we kept them picking cotton we wouldn't be having these issues with them," read one of the malicious posts.

Hatch said that the business has employed African Americans on a regular basis and that it, in fact, currently employs an African American massage therapist.  

Another offensive story uploaded to Infinity's Instagram account included the text “We do not employ African American individuals. The things going on right now is a clear example that they do not know how to behave."

As a result of the attack, Hatch received a stream of hateful comments and death threats from misguided Instagram users who believed the vile comments had come from the business owner.

"It's just horrible," Hatch told Click2Houson.com. "Like I feel like I'm literally being attacked."

After learning about the racist posts, a completely mortified Hatch asked Instagram to close down the account. 

Hatch said she personally has not had access to the company's Instagram account for at least six weeks. 

Commenting on who she believes is responsible for the attack, Hatch said she believed the culprit was a former employee whose responsibilities used to include publishing social media posts on behalf of the business. Hatch said that to perform their role, the ex-staffer had access to the company's social media passwords. 

Hatch made the following plea to the former employee: “Just come forth and say, ‘I’m sorry. I did not think it was going to go to this extreme. I was mad at you.’ Let people know that you did it and I did not."

Since the death threats were made, the Houston Police Department has been checking in on Hatch and the business. An investigation into the hack is ongoing.  

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New HMRC SMS Phishing Scam Targets Self-Employed Workers

2
News

Minimal Techno DJ Arrested in Berlin on Cybercrime Charges

3
News

Alabama City to Pay Cyber-Ransom

4
News

Microsoft’s Mega Patch Tuesday is Largest Ever

5
News

FBI Warns of Surge in Mobile Banking Attacks

6
News

Nintendo Breach: Now 300,000 Accounts Affected

1
News

Business Owner Receives Death Threats After Racist Hack

2
News

Building of Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Begins

3
News

Ransomware Hits Tennessee City

4
News

Over 100,000 UK Security Cameras Could Be at Risk of Hacking

5
Interview

Interview: Stephen Gailey, Head of Solutions Architecture, Exabeam

6
News

Aussie Beer-Maker Suffers Ransomware Attack

1
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

2
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

3
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

4
Webinar

Perfecting SIEM in the Modern Enterprise

5
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain