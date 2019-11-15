Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Japan's Largest Messaging App Launches Bug Bounty Hunt

Ethical hackers from around the world have been invited to discover and fix vulnerabilities in Japan's largest messaging app. 

LINE Corporation today launched a public bug bounty program (BBP), offering hackers financial rewards for identifying glitches throughout LINE's web domains and core messenger application.

The program will run through HackerOne, which LINE has been using since July 2019 to run a private bug hunt in tandem with the company's own self-managed BBP. 

Since starting its permanent bug bounty program in June 2016, the company has received more than 1,000 reports and has paid over $300,000 in bounties through both self-run and HackerOne bug bounty initiatives.

From today, LINE will be transitioning its entire bug bounty ecosystem to the HackerOne platform. The hacker-powered platform has over 570,000 registered hackers. 

"We are thrilled to be moving to the HackerOne platform as it allows us to increase our visibility and thereby increase the amount of high-quality reports we receive as well," said Naohisa Ichihara, head of the cybersecurity department at LINE. "As being transparent about security issues is very important to us, we wanted a convenient way to disclose such information. Our original platform did not have an easy way of achieving this, so it was also a contributing factor in deciding to move to HackerOne."

Participation in the LINE bug bounty program is open and encouraged for all hackers worldwide. Bounty awards range from $500 to $30,000 for eligible valid vulnerabilities. Assets in scope include the main LINE application (for iOS, Android, Chrome, MacOS, and Windows) as well as the web domains https://store.line.me/, https://news.line.me/, https://music.line.me/, and https://live.line.me/

"With 164 million global monthly average users across their top four countries, LINE knows it’s imperative to protect user information around the clock," said Attley Ng, HackerOne’s VP, Asia Pacific (APAC). "By adding the largest community of ethical hackers in the world as an extension of their cybersecurity team, LINE enhances their global approach to security and improves the safety of their customers."

APAC continues to be one of the fastest-growing regions for hacker-powered security. According to HackerOne’s 2019 Hacker Powered Security Report, the number of hacker-powered security programs grew by 30% in the region year over year between 2018 and 2019. 

HackerOne opened its APAC headquarters in Singapore earlier this year, and now counts Ministry of Defence Singapore (MINDEF), GovTech Singapore, Xiaomi, Zomato, Toyota, Nintendo, Grab, and Alibaba among its customers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Airbus Launches Human-Centric Cybersecurity Accelerator

2
News

Healthcare Malware Infections Soar 60% from 2018

3
News

Apple Employee Texts Himself Customer's Nude

4
News

Shamoon-Slingers APT33 in Secret New Operations

5
News

Mexican Petrol Giant Pemex Hit by Ransomware

6
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

1
News

Ransomware: Still Going Strong 30 Years On

2
News

Japan's Largest Messaging App Launches Bug Bounty Hunt

3
News

LA Warns Travelers of Juice Jacking Scams

4
News

Alleged Crypto-Stealing SIM Swap Duo Charged

5
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues

6
Opinion

Make it So: How Intent-Based Network Security Accelerates the Enterprise

1
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

2
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

6
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

1
Blog

Security by Sector: How Smartphone Biometric Risks Threaten the Banking Industry

2
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned From the 2019 (ISC)2 Workforce Study

3
Blog

Paving the Way for an Even More Remarkable Decade in Information Security

4
Next-Gen

Is the Next Generation Ready to Deal With Malware?

5
News

PayPal Tops List of Most Imitated Brands

6
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat