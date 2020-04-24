Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Citizens Urged to Limit Screen Time During Lockdown

The UK government has published a set of guidelines designed to help people stay cyber-safe during the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The United Kingdom has been in a state of lockdown since March 23, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Brits to work from home if possible and only venture outside to buy food, take one hour of exercise per day, or for essential health reasons. 

Advice published April 23 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport urges Brits to check the security and privacy settings on any services, apps, or devices they are using so they can stay cyber-safe while staying in touch with friends and family virtually. 

Brits are advised to block unsuitable content and report harmful activity to the operators of the site on which it is occurring. The guidelines suggest seeking support from the Samaritans, Mind, or BEAT on how to do this.

Her Majesty's subjects are also urged to take regular breaks not only from screen time, but also from consuming the vast quantities of primarily doom-mongering real and fake COVID-19 media in circulation that can cause anxiety. 

"It is easy to feel overwhelmed with information at this time. 24-hour news and constant social media updates can make you more worried," state the guidelines.

"It’s important to take a step back and think about how this is affecting you. If it is, try to limit the time you spend watching, reading, or listening to coverage of the outbreak. Check in at set times or a few times a day."

In the guidelines, the UK government issued a reminder to not believe everything you see, hear, or read online and asked citizens to check whether content is true and authentic before sharing it with anyone. 

Tips on how to sift the real reports from those that are utter horse-feathers include fact-checking, reading beyond the headline, source-checking, looking for bad grammar and spelling, and considering whether an image or video has been retouched or faked. 

Citizens are also warned to be on the lookout for phishing emails and text messages from fraudsters attempting to exploit public interest in COVID-19 for financial gain.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Maze Group Wages Ransomware Attack on Cognizant

2
News

Most Remote Workers Have Received No Security Training for a Year

3
News

Hackers Target Netflix and Disney+ with #COVID19 Phishing

4
News

Hackers Donate $5K in Bug Bounties to the WHO

5
News

Alleged Neo-Nazis Post WHO and US Gov Log-ins Online

6
News

Cyber-Attacks on Hospitals Amid #COVID19 Akin to Acts of “Terror,” Claims Eugene Kaspersky

1
News

Australian Police Rescue Children from Online Pornography Ring

2
News

Anti-bullying Group Asks Families to Discuss Cyber-bullying

3
News

UK Citizens Urged to Limit Screen Time During Lockdown

4
Opinion

The Bigger Perimeter Picture of #COVID19

5
Interview

Interview: Mike McLellan, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

6
News

Information and Data Sharing Crucial in #COVID19 Efforts

1
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

2
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

5
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

1
News Feature

The Privacy-Security Balance in Digital Surveillance: Lessons from COVID-19

2
Interview

Interview: Lisa Plaggemier, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaPro

3
Blog

Working from Home During #COVID19: Increasing Threats

4
Opinion

The Key to Successfully Managing Cyber Risk: Speed

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Next-Gen

Interview: Hela Lucas, Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Student, Edinburgh Napier University