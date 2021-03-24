LogMeIn Appoints Michael Oberlaender as CISO

Cloud-based security provider LogMeIn has announced the appointment of Michael Oberlaender at its new chief information security officer (CISO).

Oberlaender has been given responsibility for managing and growing the firm’s security program, both for internal systems and its portfolio of software products. This covers areas such as infrastructure, applications and overall data security.

In this role, he will lead a global security team encompassing IT security, security operations, assurance, engagement, governance, risk management, compliance and more. He will be able to lean on his 30-year career in the industry to fulfil this remit, which has included CISO and advisory positions at Vodafone Deutschland, Cisco systems and Netskope.

Oberlaender also has significant involvement in a number of certification bodies, serving on the board for the ISACA Greater Houston Chapter. He is also a member of (ISC)², ISACA, ISSA and InfraGard (FBI). Additionally, he holds numerous security certifications, including CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CISA, CRISC, GSNA, ACSE, TOGAF9, CNSS-4016 and CDPP.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Pitt, chief information officer at LogMeIn, said: “Michael is an established information security leader with a proven track record of developing and leading corporate IT and information security programs for global organizations. We are thrilled to have him join the team at LogMeIn.

“With Michael’s experience, we gain a strategic partner to establish and improve the software development lifecycle and optimize the company’s security culture. We believe his security acumen and leadership abilities will contribute significantly to the success of our security operations and growth of the entire organization.”

Oberlaender stated: “LogMeIn has been at the forefront of the work-from-anywhere era, delivering essential, secure technologies that keep people connected. I wanted to be part of a company that values and engrains security into everything they do, which LogMeIn continually demonstrates.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to combine my industry experience and vision and partner with so many different teams to drive LogMeIn’s security program to the next level, ensuring our products, employees and customers have access to best in class security.”