Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

LOQBOX Appoints Tim Porter as New Chief Risk Officer

Credit building company LOQBOX has announced the appointment of Tim Porter as its new chief risk officer (CRO).

Porter brings more than 30 years of experience in international banking, finance and consultancy to the role having previously held positions at Royal Bank of Scotland, Impact Plus and Standard Chartered Bank. He is also a fellow of the International Compliance Association and holds the ICA’s professional postgraduate diploma in governance, risk and compliance, and a diploma in financial crime prevention.

As LOQBOX’s new CRO, Porter – who has been working alongside the firm as a consultant since 2017 – will be responsible for all aspects of risk and compliance across the enterprise.

Porter said: “After working alongside LOQBOX for several years as a consultant, I am thrilled to join this team. Having watched their journey with interest over the last couple of years, it is certainly a great time to join the company and to be able to work with an engaged and positive team through the next phase. This is a very exciting opportunity for me.”

LOQBOX co-founder and Co-CEO, Gregor Mowat, added: “We are delighted to have Tim join us at such an exciting time in LOQBOX’s evolution. We are growing at pace and are extremely pleased to be adding talent to our senior team. Tim’s broad and global experience will really help us to keep on the right path towards a successful future.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

2
News

Louisiana Hospitals Report Data Breach

3
News

Ransomware Suspected in Man United Attack

4
News

Cyber-attacks Reported on Three US Healthcare Providers

5
News

A Fifth of Consumers Affected by Identity Fraud in 2020

6
News

Up to 350,000 Spotify Users Targeted by Credential Stuffers

1
News

#DTX Cybersecurity Mini Summit: How to Apply Individualized Zero-Trust Architecture

2
News

Home Depot Settles with US States Over 2014 Data Breach

3
News

LOQBOX Appoints Tim Porter as New Chief Risk Officer

4
News

Peatix Braces Users for Follow-On Attacks After Breach

5
News

Fines Less of a Concern than Reputational Damage for Public Sector Security

6
News

FBI in Threat Warning After Surge in Spoofed Domains

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

3
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

4
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

5
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

6
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint