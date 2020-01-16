Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

LORCA Announces Fourth and Largest Cohort of Cybersecurity Innovators

The London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (LORCA) has announced the 20 scale-ups selected to join its fourth cohort of cyber-innovators.

The latest group is LORCA’s largest and most international yet – including companies from the UK, Israel, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Singapore and the US – using technologies such as automation and quantum to protect UK industry against the latest threats.

LORCA is hosted and delivered by Plexal at Here East in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The year-long project will support the 20 new companies to scale, secure investment, access new markets and participate in overseas trade missions, with the ultimate aim of growing the British cybersecurity industry.

The scaleups will also receive technical and commercial support from the program’s delivery partner Deloitte and engineering expertise from the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast.

LORCA lanched in June 2018 with backing from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and has enrolled 55 companies into its program.

The latest cohort includes scaleups with a range of cutting-edge solutions, invited to apply based on three innovation themes identified by industry leaders from various sectors:

  • Connected Economy
  • Connected Everything
  • Connected Everyone

Saj Huq, program director, LORCA, said: “LORCA exists to bring cutting-edge technology to market and to enable the most promising cyber-innovators to become globally competitive businesses. The international reach and the variety of solutions within our incoming fourth cohort is an exciting demonstration of both the strength and attractiveness of the UK market, as well as an illustration of the increasingly prominent role that LORCA plays as a convener and collaborator within the global innovation ecosystem.”

The 20 companies enrolling in the latest cohort are:

  1. Acreto
  2. Anzen Technologies Systems
  3. Avnos
  4. Contingent
  5. Continuum Security
  6. Darkbeam
  7. Heimdal Security
  8. Keyless
  9. Kinnami
  10. L7 Defence
  11. Orpheus
  12. Osirium
  13. Risk Ledger
  14. ShieldIOT
  15. SureCert
  16. ThreatAware
  17. ThunderCipher (Licel)
  18. Variti
  19. VIVIDA
  20. Westgate Cyber Security

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft Patches Serious Crypto Flaw Found by NSA

2
News

UK Announces AI Warship Contracts

3
News

UK Consultancies Leak Data on Thousands of Workers

4
News

Citrix Admins Urged to Act as PoC Exploits Surface

5
News

App Leaks Thousands of Baby Photos and Videos Online

6
News

Hundreds of Millions of Broadcom Modems “Haunted” by New Bug

1
News

Emotet Locked onto US Military and Government

2
News

LORCA Announces Fourth and Largest Cohort of Cybersecurity Innovators

3
News

Bill for New Orleans Cyber-Attack $7m and Rising

4
News

ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance Triples Membership

5
Blog

How to Prevent Your Business Being Hacked

6
News

Business Disruption Attacks Most Prevalent in Last 12 Months

1
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

2
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves