Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

LORCA Launches Open Call for Fifth Cohort of Cyber-Scaleups

A global open call has been launched by the London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (LORCA) for its fifth cohort of cyber-scaleups. The selection criteria will be focused on companies which aim to solve issues brought to the fore by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as tackling disinformation and improving the security of remote working.

LORCA, which began in June 2018 with UK government funding, has run its year-long accelerator program four times previously. These have been highly successful, with venture capital investment in LORCA companies standing at over £86m. Delivered by Plexal, the innovation centre at Here East in the Olympic Park, the program aims to develop the UK cybersecurity sector, enhancing overall internet safety.

For this new program, LORCA is particularly keen to invite applications from scaleups that are taking on the complex cyber-threats people are facing in an increasingly hyper-connected world, securing the digital safety of individual citizens. These types of challenges have been emphasised by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Louise Cushnahan, head of innovation, Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT), a LORCA delivery partner, commented: “At this time of COVID-19 related international emergency we are seeing the online spread of disinformation aggravate the public health crisis, rapid adoption of remote working putting pressure on information security and malicious actors seeking to take advantage of weak links in cybersecurity and overburdened IT teams.”

Those selected will receive business mentoring, connections to investors, support in accessing new markets and growing an international presence, as well as access to commercial and engineering expertise from LORCA’s delivery partners.

Saj Huq, program director, LORCA, said: “As well as meeting the needs of industry today, LORCA catalyzes innovation that caters to the cybersecurity challenges on the horizon that will intersect both society and business and require new models of collaboration to solve.”

In light of COVID-19, all course curriculum and some events in this program will be delivered virtually.

The deadline for applying is Monday May 4 2020, with full details available here.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Malicious 'Corona Anti-Virus' Software Discovered

2
News

#COVID19 Drives Phishing Emails Up 667% in Under a Month

3
News

APT41 Exploited Cisco, Citrix and Zoho Bugs in Wide-Ranging Campaign

4
News

All 4G Networks Susceptible to DoS Attacks

5
News

Canadian Volunteers to Form Cyber Civil Defense Brigade

6
News

Cincinnati Firm Faces $5m Data Breach Lawsuit

1
News

Domain Registrars Take Action Against Fraudulent COVID-19 Websites

2
News

US Plans to Dig Up the Dead for New Cyber-Defense Building

3
News

LORCA Launches Open Call for Fifth Cohort of Cyber-Scaleups

4
Opinion

COVID-19, Geo Tracking, and Privacy - Where to Draw the Line?

5
News

FBI Issues Child Sextortion Warning Amid School Closures

6
News

Virgin Media Facing Huge Compensation Bill Over Data Breach

1
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

2
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

3
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

4
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

1
News Feature

Infosec Industry Shows Compassionate Side Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Doug Dooley, COO, Data Theorem

3
Blog

Best Practices in Designing a Data Decommissioning Policy

4
News Feature

The Unique Dangers Posed by #COVID19 Phishing Scams

5
Opinion

Respecting Data Privacy Rights Through Data Encryption

6
Interview

Interview: Len Shneyder, Co-Chair, Election Security Working Group, M3AAWG