Latest
News

LORCA and Kx Partner to Boost Cyber-Scaleups with Advanced Analytics

The London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (LORCA) has announced a new partnership with Kx to enhance cyber-scaleups through access to advanced data processing capabilities.

LORCA is a government-backed program that supports the UK’s most innovative cyber-companies with the aim of growing the UK’s cybersecurity sector and making the internet a safer place.

Based in East London and run by Plexal, LORCA offers members a range of forums, programs and events aimed at helping them develop, convening academia, innovators, government, investors and industry into a cross-sector, non-competitive and collaborative ecosystem.

Through the partnership with Kx, which will be spearheaded by Kx Ventures – an arm of the Kx company – LORCA members will receive 12 months of dedicated support designed to help them scale, and will have access to the Kx platform, allowing them to improve their product research and development by processing and analyzing data more efficiently.

Saj Huq, program director, LORCA, said: “Every successful cyber-company starts with a validated, market-ready product. Working with Kx will provide a valuable opportunity for LORCA members to glean advanced, data-led insights and improve their market readiness, as well as access commercial expertise from Kx.”

Paul Hollway, head of Kx Ventures, added: “We have been impressed by the caliber of innovators LORCA has sourced from around the world and the cluster’s ability to drive such companies to success. We look forward to supporting them as a technology partner.”

