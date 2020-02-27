Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Web Owners Ignore Alerts as Magecart Hits 40 More Sites

A notorious group behind digital skimming attacks has upped its game recently, infecting at least 40 new websites, according to researchers.

Magecart Group 12, one of many collectives using techniques designed to harvest card details from e-commerce websites, continues to adapt its modus operandi, according to researcher Max Kersten.

The current campaign has been running for several months, with the first hacked site linking to a skimmer domain on September 30 2019 and the most recent infection date being February 19 2020, he explained.

“The skimmer, hosted on jquerycdn.su, changed four times during the campaign. In the four versions of the skimmer that were used in this campaign, the used obfuscation method is the same as in the other reported campaigns,” he continued.

“The first stage loads the actual skimmer script, which is polluted with garbage code. The skimmer itself is different, compared to the first versions. The skimmer grabs all fields from the page, rather than all forms. Although the approach and script are different, the general concept remains the same: obtaining credit card credentials.”

Of the 39 new sites hit by the group, 13 were still compromised at the time of writing, despite being contacted by Kersten. Most appear to be SME-sized retailers who perhaps don’t have many resources to devote to cybersecurity. Consumers are urged not to shop on these sites.

Last month, Kersten and fellow researcher Jacob Pimental revealed how Magecart 12 was targeting ticket re-selling websites for the 2020 Olympics and UEFA Euro 2020 tournaments. Although the domain was taken down, the group simply swapped it for another and continued, highlighting the resilience of the threat, according to RiskIQ.

Tarik Saleh, senior security engineer at DomainTools, urged companies to ensure their underlying operating systems and web frameworks are patched and up-to-date to prevent common exploits running.

“Secondly, it’s important to adjust your web application’s Content Security Policy (CSP) to allow scripts running on it to be from your specific whitelisted domains,” he added.

“Thirdly, I recommend deploying a File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) solution to your website’s directory containing the scripts used for the checkout or payment handling process. FIM solutions are great for monitoring when files have been tampered with or added to your website, and in this case it won’t prevent you from being compromised, but it will let you know if Magecart has been installed.”

It’s believed that Magecart groups had infected over two million websites, as of October 2019.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Sports Giant Decathlon Leaks 123 Million Records

2
News

Ransomware Attack at US Power Station

3
News

Google Pulls 600 Apps from Play Store

4
News

US Defense Agency Notifies Users of Serious Breach

5
News

Indian Arrested Over Sale of Illegal Drugs Disguised as Sex Aids on Dark Web

6
News

US Gas Pipeline Shut After Ransomware Attack

1
News Feature

#RSAC: Raucous Panel Debates Huawei Risk to US Supply Chain Security

2
News

Web Owners Ignore Alerts as Magecart Hits 40 More Sites

3
News Feature

CyberCenturion Winners Crowned as Competition Culminates in London

4
News

Facial Recognition Biz Clearview AI Suffers Data Breach

5
Opinion

Educating Non-Technical Employees on the Risks Of Shadow IT

6
News

#RSAC: Review Your GDPR State, Biometric Collections and Cyber Insurance

1
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

2
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

1
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

2
Blog

PCI Compliance: Not a Password Security Guarantee

3
Opinion

Is Anyone Paying Attention to Healthcare Security?

4
Opinion

#HowTo Do DevOps Effectively

5
Opinion

Why Leaky Clouds Lead to Data Breaches

6
Slackspace

Man Charged After Sharing Cryptocurrency Knowhow