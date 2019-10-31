Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Major Cyber-Attack on APAC Ports Could Cost $110bn

A major cyber-attack on Asia’s ports could end up costing the global economy as much as $110bn due to business interruption and other knock-on impacts, according to a new report.

Backed by Lloyd’s of London, the University of Cambridge and other organizations, the report was developed by the Singapore-based Cyber Risk Management (CyRiM) project.

It paints a hypothetical picture of a computer virus, dubbed ‘Shen,’ which exploits a vulnerability in port management software from a major shipping management company. It’s not made clear whether the virus is ransomware, but the effect is to infect systems on-board ageing ships, and then to “scramble” key database records at major ports in the region.

“While cyber-attacks have impacted individual ports in the past, an attack on systematic vulnerabilities across ports on this scale has never been seen,” the report claimed. “However, the combination of ageing shipping infrastructure and global complex supply chains, makes the shipping industry vulnerable to extreme losses.”

In this scenario, not only port owners themselves, but a range of supply chain organizations including logistics companies, cargo owners, ship owners, ship management companies and port management system providers would be affected.

Every country which operates bilateral trade with the affected ports would suffer heavy losses, due to delayed delivery and the impact on perishable items waiting to be shipped. For example, port closures in Japan would directly affect the US, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong, the report said.

The heaviest losses were predicted to affecte the transport and aviation sectors, followed by manufacturing, retail and then real estate.

An attack affecting 15 Asian ports would range from $41-$110bn, the report claimed.

However, CyRiM warned that, 92% of total economic costs are currently uninsured, leaving an insurance gap of $101bn.

“Cyber-risk is one of the most critical and complex challenges facing the Asia Pacific maritime industry today. As this risk grows with the increasing application of technology and automation in the industry, collaboration and future planning by insurers and risk managers is critical,” argued Lloyd’s Singapore country manager, Angela Kelly.

“With nine out of 10 of the world’s busiest container ports based in Asia, and high levels of underinsurance in the region, this exposure must be addressed.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

AWS Left Reeling After Eight-Hour DDoS

2
News

Thousands of Websites Offline as Georgia Suffers Major Cyber-Attack

3
News

Facebook Takes Spyware Firm NSO Group to Court

4
News

BBC News Goes Dark with Censor-Busting Tor Site

5
News

Fakes, Privacy Awareness and Disaster Relief Predicted for 2020

6
News

#ISC2Congress: It's Time to Break Up with Your Phone

1
News

#BSidesBelfast: Threat Hunting Requires Curiosity and Culture

2
News

Major Cyber-Attack on APAC Ports Could Cost $110bn

3
News

Facebook Removes Russian Networks Targeting African Users

4
News

#BSidesBelfast: Focus More on Common Attacks, Less on Zero-Days

5
News

North Korean Malware Found at Indian Nuke Plant

6
Opinion

Software Security Witching Hour is Upon us

1
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

2
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

3
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

4
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

5
Webinar

Clearing the Path to Software-Defined Segmentation

6
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

1
Blog

Are Pwned Passwords Putting Your Business at Risk?

2
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Criminals Seek to Exploit Automotive Manufacturing

3
Interview

Interview: Rafe Pilling, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

4
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

5
Opinion

Equifax and Capital One: What Should We Learn?

6
Interview

Interview: Martin Lee, Outreach Manager and Technical Lead, Cisco Talos