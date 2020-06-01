Major Upgrade for Channel Island's Telecom Network

Guernsey is to benefit from a major performance upgrade and security enhancement to its telecom network.

British technology and network services company Telent Technology Services Ltd. (telent) has been awarded a contract by Sure to upgrade the service provider’s core network.

Under the contract, Telent will replace Sure’s existing 10G core network with a 100G Juniper Networks core network. The upgrade is being undertaken to allow Sure to deliver faster, more reliable internet connectivity to its consumer and business customers across the island as increasing bandwidth usage and data consumption create what Telent described as "unprecedented demand."

“Growing data consumption means demand for higher network capacity and speed is growing and service providers must ensure they are delivering on that,” said Shani Latif, sales director at Telent.

“This upgrade for Sure will incorporate the latest technologies to ensure a future-proof network, while our experience and knowledge of the service provider market will minimize customer disruption and ensure work is completed efficiently.”

Once complete, the move to 100G will produce benefits to folks beyond the island's sandy beaches and picturesque bays. As a core network, it will also deliver increased capacity to London and Paris, connecting the Channel Islands to the rest of the world.

The upgrade will provide extra capacity for growth, future-proofing the network as growing and new technologies, including Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and 5G, are rolled out commercially.

Mindful of the need for cybersecurity, Telent will implement a joint Juniper-Corero Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) solution to provide real-time, automated DDoS protection.

Sure Group CEO Ian Kelly said that ensuring people can stay connected is more important than ever as the COVID-19 health crisis limps on.

“The current situation is a clear reminder that telecoms are a key and growing component of our economy and daily lives,” said Kelly.

“This network upgrade is a significant long-term investment to ensure we can continue to meet customer expectations now and in the future. We are pleased to be working with Telent which has a long history and strong reputation in the design, upgrade, build and maintenance of critical networks.”

Work on the project has already started and is expected to be completed by early 2021.