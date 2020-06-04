Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Malicious Android Apps Double in Q1 as Lockdown Users Are Targeted

The number of malicious Android apps detected in the first three months of the year is double that of the same period last year, according to new data from Upstream.

The mobile technology company’s Secure-D platform discovered over 29,000 malicious apps on the Google platform in Q1 2020 versus around 14,500 in Q1 2019.

What’s more, nine of the top 10 most popular malicious apps of the first three months of 2020 were available at some point on Google Play. Around 30% of the top 100 for 2019 were also available on the official marketplace.

Cyber-criminals are increasingly hiding their malware in leisure apps such as games, social, news and video players, to appeal to the large numbers of users now stuck at home.

Upstream said its security platform blocked 89% of the 326 million mobile transactions it processed because they were fraudulent. Many (32 million) were related to use of Snaptube, a video downloader app which was found to be engaging in mass advert and premium service subscription fraud which could have cost unwitting users tens of millions of dollars.

In fact, Upstream said the number of global transactions it blocked as fraudulent increased 55% from Q1 2019 to 2020.

It also revealed that the number of infected mobile devices it detected increased 7% to 11.2 million.

“With the majority of the world having shifted indoors, there were some darker forces acting to make a profit from the lockdown situation. At Secure-D, we've seen a sharp increase in bad actors publishing ‘leisure’ apps on the Google Play Store, which trick users into subscribing for premium services,” explained Geoffrey Cleaves, head of Secure-D at Upstream.

“Being in lockdown also means prepaid customers will find it difficult to get out the front door to top up their data bundles. In the meantime, malware could be eating into those data bundles. I suspect we may see a drop in mobile internet traffic, and successful billing attempts, in predominantly prepaid developing markets while lockdowns are in force.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

2
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

3
News

NYC Cybersecurity Bootcamp Offers Free Training Nationwide

4
News

Exostar to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

5
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

6
News

Dark Web Demand Surges for YouTube Accounts

1
News

Malicious Android Apps Double in Q1 as Lockdown Users Are Targeted

2
Opinion

Trust But Verify - Mitigating Privilege Account Risks

3
News

New Report Claims Huawei Hushed Up Iran Business Links

4
News

Chicago Police Scanner Jammed by Hackers Amid Riots

5
News

#Infosec20: Consider Leadership and Team Decision-Making in Challenging Times

6
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

1
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

2
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

3
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

6
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!