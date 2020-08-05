Infosecurity Group Websites
Malware Attacks Exploiting Machine Identities Double

The number of commodity malware campaigns exploiting machine identities doubled between 2018 and 2019, according to new research.

The rapid increase in this particular type of cyber-scourge was unearthed by threat analysts at Venafi, who gathered data on the misuse of machine identities by analyzing security incidents and third-party reports in the public domain.

Among the attacks encountered by Venafi's Threat Intelligence Team were several high-profile campaigns, including TrickBot, Skidmap, Kerberods, and CryptoSink.

Overall, malware attacks utilizing machine identities were found to have grown eightfold during the last 10 years. Within the last five years, the number of attacks was found to have increased more rapidly. 

The findings are part of an ongoing threat research program focused on mapping the security risks connected with unprotected machine identities.

Campaigns exploiting machine identities were once the preserve of large-scale cyber-criminal operations but are now being used in off-the-shelf malware, according to Yana Blachman, threat intelligence researcher at Venafi.

“In the past, machine identity capabilities were reserved for high-profile and nation-state actors, but today we’re seeing a ‘trickle-down’ effect,” said Blachman. “Machine identity capabilities have become commoditized and are being added to off-the-shelf malware, making it more sophisticated and harder to detect.”

Blachman said these deceptively simple campaigns are far more dangerous than they appear. 

“Massive botnet campaigns abuse machine identities to get an initial foothold into a network and then move laterally to infect further targets,” said Blachman.

“In many recorded cases, bots download crypto-mining malware that hijacks a target’s resources and shuts down services. When successful, these seemingly simple and non-advanced attacks can inflict serious damage on an organization and its reputation.”

The millions of applications and billions of devices that exist in the world use machine identities made from cryptographic keys and digital certificates to authenticate themselves to each other so they can communicate securely.

“To protect our global economy, we need to provide machine identity management at machine speed and cloud scale,” said Kevin Bocek, vice president of security strategy and threat intelligence at Venafi. 

“Every organization needs to ensure they have full visibility and comprehensive intelligence over every authorized machine they are using in order to defend themselves against the rising tide of attacks.”

