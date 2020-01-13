Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

St Louis Man Jailed for $12m Tax Refund Scam

A St Louis man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for his part in a major identity fraud campaign in which a group claimed over $12m in tax refunds.

Babatunde Olusegun Taiwo will spend 48 months in prison plus three years of supervised release and will pay restitution of $889,712, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

That amounts to the total the IRS paid out in tax refunds to Taiwo and his co-conspirators after they filed over 2000 fraudulent returns, the DoJ said.

They apparently used personally identifiable information (PII) obtained from a breach at a payroll company to file returns on behalf of hundreds of school district employees in Alabama and Mississippi.

In a bid to try and conceal the fraud, they stole and used “electronic filing identification numbers” from businesses that help their clients with tax returns. However, they directed the IRS to send refunds to their homes in St Louis, which is likely to have raised internal red flags.

“Today’s sentencing of Babtunde Taiwo highlights how seriously IRS Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners take the issue of identity theft,” said Thomas Holloman, special agent in charge, of the Atlanta IRS Criminal Investigation field office.

“We will continue to pursue criminals who prey on innocent victims and we will continue to enforce our nation’s tax laws. Today’s sentencings should send a clear message to would-be criminals — you will be caught and you will be punished.”

Co-conspirator Kevin Williams has already been sentenced to 78 months behind bars for his role in the scheme, as well as voter fraud and re-entering the US after having been removed.

The IRS, and the UK’s HMRC, are frequently targeted by scammers impersonating legitimate taxpayers, and are often themselves spoofed in phishing emails sent to victims.

The “Dirty Dozen” list of tax scams circulated by the IRS last year highlighted the most popular tricks used by fraudsters, but the tax office warned that such “aggressive” schemes are constantly evolving.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Citrix Admins Urged to Act as PoC Exploits Surface

2
News

Hundreds of Millions of Broadcom Modems “Haunted” by New Bug

3
News

Accenture to Acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business

4
News

MAZE Relaunches "Name and Shame" Website

5
News

Seattle to Host Major New Cybersecurity Event

6
News

Apple Is Scanning Your Photos

1
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

2
News

US to Axe Drone Fleet Containing Chinese Tech

3
News

#THIREurope: How Target Improved its Threat Hunting Capabilities

4
News

TSA Desires "Cybersecurity by Design"

5
News

Seattle to Host Major New Cybersecurity Event

6
News

#THIREurope: APT Groups Now Using Similar Tools in Espionage and Cybercrime Attacks

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

6
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves