Manhattan Hotel to Pilot Cyber-Safe Travel Program

Guests at a historic New York hotel will soon be offered a new way to stay cyber-safe away from home.

The Martinique New York on Broadway, which has been welcoming guests since 1897, is to pilot a new Cyber Safe Travel product designed to protect occupants' personal data from cyber-attackers.

Designed by full-service risk management, cybersecurity and training company Cino Ltd, Cyber Safe Travel uses keystroke encryption, advanced login breach protection and sophisticated screen scraper technologies to protect hotel guests' mobile devices.

The product, which is powered StrikeForce Technologies’ military-grade technology, comes with a click-jacking attack warning feature to further help mitigate cyber threats.

StrikeForce CEO Mark Kay said: “Hackers are seizing every opportunity to trick travelers by installing keylogging spyware on devices when travelers go to use new or unfamiliar Wi-Fi services. Nobody thinks twice about jumping onto a Wi-Fi service, and that’s when they get you.”

For $3 a day, occupants of the 13-story Martinique can add Cyber Safe Travel protection to up to three mobile devices for three days. They will also be offered the option to purchase annual protection for $24.99.

Cino will compensate The Martinique for each of their guests who signs up for the Cyber Safe Travel protection.

“Providing our guests with an unparalleled travel experience is our top priority at the Martinique,” said Joseph Delgado, director of finance at the Martinique.

“Offering a way to help protect them against one of today’s most pervasive threats —cyber thefts — is another way we can demonstrate our commitment to our guests’ best-in-class experience.”

Cyber Safe Travel was officially introduced at the October meeting of the Hotel Financial and Technology Professionals, New York Chapter, of which Cino is a member.

Describing what inspired the creation of the new product, Cino CEO Joseph Saracino said: “Over the past several years, there have been several high-profile hotel data breaches affecting millions of guest records. Our solution was designed with the goal of addressing this vital need for hotels and their guests.”

According to StrikeForce, the plan is to roll out the product to airlines, cruise ships, trains, tour businesses and event/meeting planners following its launch within the hotel industry.