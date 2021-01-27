Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Manufacturing Giant Suffers Major Cyber-Disruption

A leading global manufacturer of cranes has been hit by what appears to be a ransomware attack disrupting IT operations around the world.

Headquartered in Austria, Palfinger Group is renowned for producing hydraulic lifting and loading systems and runs scores of companies in over 30 countries.

The firm issued a brief statement on Monday revealing it is the target of an ongoing global cyber-attack.

“IT infrastructure is disrupted at the moment (including sending and receiving emails, ERP systems). A large proportion of the group's worldwide locations are affected,” it continued.

“It is not possible to estimate the precise extent and duration of the attack or its consequences at this time. Work is being carried out intensively on a solution.”

Although no specifics were mentioned about the type of attack, it would seem to fit the MO of ransomware, given the disruption being caused to the firm’s email and ERP systems.

The group’s €1.1bn revenue haul for the first three months of 2020 would certainly be enough to pique the interest of online extortionists, who are increasingly going after “big game” like Palfinger in a bid to extract larger ransom payments.

“In the manufacturing business, time is money, so the disruption of Palfinger’s IT services as well as order processing and shipment delays, translates to lost revenue. The single biggest threat to enterprises today is underestimating and failing to address cybersecurity across all of a company’s cyber and physical systems,” argued Andrea Carcano, co-founder of Nozomi Networks.

“Attackers are going after higher value targets and that includes operational networks. The remediation costs and efforts to repair the operational, financial and reputational damage caused by these attacks put a significant strain on leadership teams.”
 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Deloitte Acquires Root9B

2
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

3
News

Misconfigured Cloud Server Exposes 66,000 Gamers

4
News

Cook County Leaks 320,000 Court Records

5
News

Russian Government Agency Warns Firms of US Attack

6
News

San Francisco Law Firm Investigating PupBox Data Breach

1
News

Manufacturing Giant Suffers Major Cyber-Disruption

2
News

UK Spies Called on to Help in Fraud Fight

3
News

DDoS Attacks Surge in 2020 Due to #COVID19

4
News

Syntax Releases First IT Trends Report

5
News

Hacker Admits Targeting Major US Websites

6
News

Twitter Asks Users to Police Misinformation

1
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

2
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

4
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

6
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?