Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Mass Monitoring of Remote Workers Drives Shadow IT Risk

Nearly half (44%) of UK remote workers have had monitoring software installed by their employer, but the trend is pushing many into more insecure practices, Kaspersky has warned.

Around a year after the pandemic forced a majority of UK employees to work-from-home, the Russian AV vendor polled 2000 full-time staff to understand levels of trust among managers and employees.

Monitoring software can be an important bulwark against non-compliant and risky user behavior, especially given the large percentage of incidents that are caused by human error. Kaspersky cited monitoring of email, internet, app and phone usage as well as location tracking as increasingly common for employers to deploy on remote endpoints.

However, a third (32%) of workers polled for the study said that the use of monitoring tools would make them less trusting of their manager or team leader, and a similar number (30%) said they would be upset at the invasion of their privacy. Around a quarter (23%) said they would be concerned about potential access to their personal information via this software.

Yet even the perception that they are being watched may ironically force remote workers into more risky online behavior.

A quarter (24%) of employees polled said they use personal devices to avoid being spied on, while almost one-third (31%) said they would be likely to do so more often for work if they knew they were being monitored.

Some said they would raise a formal complaint with an independent body (26%), or even leave their current job (24%) if they found out they were being monitored.

Kaspersky principal security researcher warned that if organizations’ risk management of remote workers goes too far, there could be damaging consequences.

“Employees working on their own devices creates shadow IT, which presents an immense risk to businesses. With more than 90% of all cyber breaches caused by human error, companies must have complete oversight of how their IT systems and hardware are being used by remote workforces, and so must carefully balance their monitoring activities,” he argued.

“Without knowing what devices are potentially in contact with a business’s data systems, IT and cybersecurity teams have great difficulty anticipating how company data can be potentially compromised, sold on, or even held for ransom.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
Opinion

Understanding Education and Certifications to Help Find Your Path in Cybersecurity

2
News

Uni of Hertfordshire Suffers Cyber-Attack That Takes Down its Entire IT Network

3
News

Food Shortages at Dutch Supermarkets After Ransomware Outage

4
News

New Jersey School Districts Investigate Cyber-Attacks

5
News

Global Attacker Dwell Time Drops to Just 24 Days

6
News

Europe's Data Protection Guardians Green Light EU-UK Data Flows

1
News

US Issues Russian SVR Warning

2
News

Keyfactor to Merge with PrimeKey

3
Opinion

Encrypted Data in the Cloud

4
News

Mass Monitoring of Remote Workers Drives Shadow IT Risk

5
News

Google to Delay Publishing Bug Details for 30 Days

6
News

Trickbot Actors Target Slack and BaseCamp Users

1
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

2
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

3
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

4
Webinar

Hybrid Working Has Accelerated Cloud Application Adoption: What About Security?

5
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

6
Webinar

Securing Remote Employee Devices with Unified Endpoint Management

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain