Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

McAfee: COVID-19 Themed Attacks Continue to Surge

COVID-19 themed cyber-attacks increased by 114% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3, according to data from the McAfee Threats Report: April 2021. This followed rises of 605% and 240% in Q2 and Q3 2020 respectively, demonstrating that threat actors have continued to leverage the pandemic to target organizations and individuals.

The study, which looked at the evolving threat landscape in the final quarter of 2020, found there was a 10% overall rise in malware detections in Q4 compared to Q3, reaching an average of 648 threats per minute.

There was a particularly large surge in Powershell threats in Q4 compared to Q3, up by 208%, which McAfee said was largely driven by Donoff malware. Additionally, mobile malware grew by 118% quarter-on-quarter, partly due to a growth in SMS Reg samples. The HiddenAds, Clicker, MoqHao, HiddenApp, Dropper and FakeApp strains were the most commonly detected mobile malware families.

There was also a significant increase in ransomware attacks in Q4, up by 69%. This was driven by Cryptodefense, with REvil, Thanos, Ryuk, RansomeXX and Maze groups the most common families detected, according to the data.

The technology sector was heavily targeted during Q4 of 2020, with McAfee observing a 100% rise in publicly reported cyber-incidents against this industry. A similar rate of increase (93%) was seen in the public sector.

This report also highlighted the most common MITRE ATT&CK techniques used by cyber-criminals in Q4. These included System Information Discovery, Obfuscated Files or Information, File and Directory Discovery, Data Encryption for Impact, Stop Services, Process Injection, Process Discovery, Masquerading Techniques and Exploits of Public Facing Applications.   

Raj Samani, McAfee fellow and chief scientist commented: “The world—and enterprises—adjusted amidst pandemic restrictions and sustained remote work challenges, while security threats continued to evolve in complexity and increase in volume.

“Though a large percentage of employees grew more proficient and productive in working remotely, enterprises endured more opportunistic COVID-19 related campaigns among a new cast of bad-actor schemes. Furthermore, ransomware and malware targeting vulnerabilities in work-related apps and processes were active and remain dangerous threats capable of taking over networks and data, while costing millions in assets and recovery costs.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
Blog

The Story of the EC-Council Gender Survey Scandal: Survey Creator Says "It Was Written by Women so it Can't be Sexist"

2
News

Over 90% of Organizations Hit by a Mobile Malware Attack in 2020

3
News

Man Arrested After Failed AWS Bomb Plot

4
News

Hackers Hacked as Underground Carding Site is Breached

5
News

Iran Nuclear Facility Suffers Cyber-Attack

6
News

Food Shortages at Dutch Supermarkets After Ransomware Outage

1
News

Fitch Partners with SecurityScorecard to Help Investors Assess Businesses’ Cyber-Risk

2
Opinion

Promoting a Cultural Shift for Cybersecurity

3
News

McAfee: COVID-19 Themed Attacks Continue to Surge

4
News

Destructive Attacks Surged in 2020 for Financial Institutions

5
News

Name:Wreck Bugs Could Impact 100M IoT Devices

6
Interview

#IdentityManagementDay Interview: Julie Smith, Executive Director, IDSA

1
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

2
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

3
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

4
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

5
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

6
Webinar

Building a Privileged Access Management Strategy for the Post-COVID World

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain