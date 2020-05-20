Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Michigan Launches Cybercrime Hotline

Michigan victims of cybercrime now have a dedicated phone line to call for free round-the-clock support and advice. 

The Cybercrime Victim Support Initiative is available free of charge to residents in 13 northern Michigan counties, including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau. 

Residents who have been targeted by cyber-criminals can call or text 211 from any phone to report the crime and receive tips on how to recover their personal information and funds. 

Calls will be handled by a center in Grand Rapids staffed by trained advisors from United Way, an organization that brings donors, volunteers, and community organizations together to solve critical problems.

In addition to offering practical guidance on what to do after a crime has taken place, the advisors will offer tips on how to avoid being caught in the cyber-criminal's net.

Data collected by the advisors will be stored in a central database and used to warn Michigan residents of all the latest scams doing the rounds. 

Seth Johnson, president of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, said that while most people are aware of old scams like the phishing email that appears to be sent by a Nigerian prince, some of the newer nefarious schemes, including ruses to con Americans out of their COVID-19 stimulus checks, are not common knowledge. 

"More and more of us are online and so more and more of us are vulnerable," Johnson said. 

As cybercrime grows ever more sophisticated, the hotline has been established as a place to which residents can turn for clear and reliable guidance. 

Johnson said: "This is meant to be a 24/7 resource where they can get the information they need." 

The initiative was launched by the Cybercrime Support Network and Heart of West Michigan United Way in partnership with the Heart of Florida United Way. Funding for the hotline was provided via a Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime Vision 21 Grant. 

Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said the hotline is a valuable resource for victims of cybercrime. 

Borkovich, who has seen an increase in the number of reported cybercrime incidents since the outbreak of COVID-19, said: "People have no scruples when it comes to things like that. They'll take advantage of senior citizens and try to rip them off."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

2
News

REvil Ransomware Gang Threatens to Release Dirt on Trump

3
News

Texas Takes Second Ransomware Hit

4
News

REvil to Auction Stolen Madonna Data

5
News

African Fraud Gang Files for Millions in #COVID19 Payments

6
News

Stanford University Tops List of US Cybersecurity Degree Providers

1
News

Michigan Launches Cybercrime Hotline

2
News

Boston Cybersecurity Firm to Create 65 Jobs in Belfast

3
News

Stanford University Tops List of US Cybersecurity Degree Providers

4
News

NHS Contact Tracing App Security Issues Detailed

5
News

Online Retailers Brace for #COVID19 Fraud Surge

6
News

African Fraud Gang Files for Millions in #COVID19 Payments

1
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

2
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

3
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

4
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

1
Opinion

We Don’t Need More Cybersecurity, We Need Better Cybersecurity

2
Blog

Why Data Centers Need Formal Data End-of-Life Processes

3
Interview

Interview: Debra Danielson, CTO and SVP of Engineering, Digital Guardian

4
News Feature

Meeting the Author of the #LoveBug - ‘Crime Dot Com’ Preview

5
Next-Gen

Interview: David Shrier, Oxford Cyber Future

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program