Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Microsoft October Update Patches Nine Critical Vulnerabiltiies

Microsoft patched 59 vulnerabilities yesterday, releasing one advisory for Windows 10 Servicing Stack.

Of the 59 vulnerabilities patched, nine are classified as “critical.” There were no vulnerabilities exploited in the wild this month, nor were any publicly disclosed prior to Patch Tuesday.

Jimmy Graham, senior director of product management at Qualys, said that alongside these patches, a Remote Code Execution vulnerability (CVE-2019-1372) exists in Azure App Service on Azure Stack which escapes the sandbox and can execute malicious code as System. “If you have the Azure App Service deployed to your Azure Stack, this patch should be prioritized,” he said.

Satnam Narang, senior research engineer at Tenable, said: “Two more vulnerabilities in Remote Desktop were patched this month. CVE-2019-1333 is a remote code execution vulnerability in Remote Desktop Client which requires an attacker to convince a user to connect to a malicious server using the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), or compromise an existing server and host malicious code on it, while waiting for vulnerable clients to connect.

“CVE-2019-1326 is a denial of service flaw in RDP that would allow an attacker to exploit it by connecting to the server and sending specially crafted requests, causing the RDP service on the vulnerable server to stop responding.

"There is also a pair of Win32k elevation of privilege vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-1362, CVE-2019-1364) caused by a failure in how the Windows kernel-mode driver handles objects in memory. These vulnerabilities require an attacker to have previously compromised a system before they can elevate privileges. Both vulnerabilities affect Windows Server 2008 and Windows 7, which will no longer receive security updates after January 14, 2020."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Amex Employee Suspected of Wrongfully Accessing Customer Data to Commit Fraud

2
News

Data of 92 Million Brazilians for Sale on Underground Auction Site

3
News

‘The Cyberthreat Handbook’ Released, Documents ‘Who’s Who’ of Attackers

4
News

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against CafePress Following Data Breach

5
News

Global Study Finds Orgs Are Failing to Protect Data in the Cloud

6
News

University to Create New Cybersecurity Approach Inspired by the Human Body

1
News

Survey Reveals Widespread Ignorance Over Attack That Affects Most Companies

2
News

US University Offers First Ever Healthcare-Specific Cybersecurity Certification

3
News

Number of Girls Applying for British Cybersecurity Courses Surges

4
News

#DTXEurope: Hacking Not Always Malicious, Says ‘Samy’ MySpace Worm Creator

5
News

Twitter Admits Personal Contact Details Used by Advertising Systems

6
News

#DTXEurope: Former Chief of MI6 Reflects on Growth of Tech and Cyber-Threats

1
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

2
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

3
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

4
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

5
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

6
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

1
Interview

Interview: Shlomi Gian, CEO, CybeReady

2
Blog

Signal From Noise: How to Win Customers and Influence CISOs

3
Opinion

Thinking Outside the National Vulnerability Database Box

4
Blog

Security by Sector: Two in Five Real Estate Pros Say Industry is Unprepared for Cyber-Attacks

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
News Feature

EternalGlue: Using NotPetya as a Testing Tool