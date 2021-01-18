Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

MoD Experiences 18% Growth in Personal Data Loss Incidents

The UK’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) experienced an 18% rise in personal data loss incidents in the financial year 2019/20, according to official figures analyzed by the Parliament Street Think Tank.

The UK government’s defense department revealed there were 546 reported incidents of personal data loss during the last financial year, up from 463 in 2018/19. Seven of the incidents were reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) owing to their serious nature.

The vast majority (454) of incidents were recorded under the category of unauthorized disclosure. A further 49 were classified under loss of inadequately protected electronic equipment, devices or paper documents from secured government premises, with another 19 reported from outside of government premises.

Of the seven most serious incidents reported to the ICO, one involved a sub-contractor incorrectly disposing of MoD originated material in July 2019, which led to the personnel and health data of two former employees being accidently disclosed. Another occurred when a recorded delivery package containing the claims for forms of five individuals was lost in transit between two stations in February 2020. A third example revolved around a whistleblowing report that had not been properly anonymized.

Commenting on the figures, Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian, said: “Time and time again we see how simple incidents of human error can compromise data security and damage reputation. The thing is that mistakes are always going to happen. So, as organizations give their staff more data to handle and make employees responsible for the safety of more sensitive information, they must find ways to better secure their people.

“Education on safe data practices is a good first step, but business leaders should consider how technology can provide another layer of protection and help people to make smarter security decisions, in order to stop mistakes turning into breaches.”

The data is likely to add to fears over the vulnerability of public sector organizations to data breaches, particularly since the shift to remote working during COVID-19.

In December, Parliament Street reported that the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had suffered 17 serious data breaches during the last financial year.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

NSA: DNS over HTTPS Provides “False Sense of Security”

3
News

Leaked #COVID19 Vaccine Data “Manipulated” to Mislead Public

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

UK Accidentally Deletes 150k Arrest Records

6
News

Environmental Regulator Suffers Ransomware Blow

1
News

No US Trial for Irish Hacker

2
News

EEMA Appoints Digital Identity Expert to Board of Management

3
News

Health Insurer Fined $5.1m Over Data Breach

4
News

NSA Appoints Cyber Director

5
Interview

Interview: Jeff Hudson, CEO, Venafi

6
News

MoD Experiences 18% Growth in Personal Data Loss Incidents

1
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

2
Webinar

Cyber Resilience for a Microsoft 365 Environment

3
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

4
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Webinar

Cyber Resilience for a Microsoft 365 Environment

5
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

6
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?