Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ministry of Justice Suffers 17 Serious Data Breaches Last Year

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) reported 17 serious data breaches during the last financial year, according to official figures analysed by the Parliament Street think tank.

The UK government department responsible for running the country’s justice system revealed in its annual report 2019-20 that it informed the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) of personal data loss incidents affecting a total of 121,355 people.

In the largest of the incidents reported to the ICO, a technical error in a sub-processor made various files on a staff training database briefly accessible to unauthenticated users, resulting in one full and one partial unauthorized download. This disclosed personal information of 120,000 people, including staff data such as names, work locations, staff numbers, national insurance numbers, email addresses and training records.

The second largest incident was caused by a set of prison records being dispatched to the wrong prisoner by mistake. Impacting a total of 143 people, this exposed data relating to the offender’s friends, family, solicitors and MoJ officials.

Other breaches included an applicant’s address and the names of five children being disclosed to the respondent in a domestic violence court case, a lost unencrypted USB stick containing around 33,000 documents from a fraud trial and the leaking of sensitive data about seven staff members following the theft of a laptop and mobile phone.

A further 6425 data incidents were recorded by the MoJ in the 12-month period, although these were not substantial enough to be reported to the ICO. Most (5445) were labelled as ‘unauthorized disclosure’, while 823 were as a result of ‘inadequately protected electronic equipment, devices or paper documents’.

Commenting on the figures, Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian said: “Data security is, today, well and truly in the hands of the employees. But, sometimes, employees make mistakes - as we can see from the breaches reported by the MoJ to the ICO. It's human nature; people misplace things, we send emails containing sensitive information to the wrong person, and we click the wrong buttons. And because people are in control of more data than ever before, the risk of that data being accidentally leaked or exposed is only growing.

“As organizations expect people to be responsible for more and more sensitive data, measures must be in place to prevent the mistakes that compromise security. Failure to do so could result in regulatory fines and ruined reputations.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

2
News

Ransomware Attacks Surge in Q3 as Cyber-Criminals Shift Tactics

3
News

Russia Officially Denies Large-scale US Hack

4
News

Breakup Plan for Cyber Command and NSA

5
Blog

Top Three Cyber-Threats to Look Out for in 2021

6
News

UK Energy Firm Suffers Data Breach Impacting Entire Customer Database

1
News

Shabang Banged to Rights

2
News

Police Seize VPN Service Beloved by Cyber-criminals

3
News

Ministry of Justice Suffers 17 Serious Data Breaches Last Year

4
Magazine Feature

Where to Focus Security Resources Mid- and Post-Pandemic

5
News

Cybereason Adopts Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Enhance its Platform Security

6
News

Tech Giants Support Facebook in Case Against Spyware Maker

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

3
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

4
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

1
Blog

Top Three Cyber-Threats to Look Out for in 2021

2
Interview

Interview: Saj Huq, Director, LORCA

3
Blog

How to Manage Shadow IT for the Benefit of Business and Employees

4
News Feature

Christmas: It’s the Most Vulnerable Time of the Year

5
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

6
Opinion

#HowTo Write the Perfect Op-Ed, and Get it Published!