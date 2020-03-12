Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Misconfiguration Accounts for 82% of Security Vulnerabilities

Organizations in the UK and Netherlands are more exposed to high-risk vulnerabilities than any others in Europe, with misconfiguration a major challenge, according to new data from Outpost24.

The security provider analyzed vulnerability data collected from over two million assets across 10 markets, over a 12-month period to November 2019. It looked at various parameters across this data including OWASP Top 10 and CWE weakness information.

It found that in the Netherlands, 50% of the vulnerabilities discovered were classified as high-risk, versus 43% in the UK. These were significantly higher than most other countries, aside from Brazil (47%).

Japan had the lowest number of high-risk vulnerabilities at less than 10%.

Unfortunately, organizations are giving attackers a helping hand by failing to mitigate these risks swiftly. The average time to patch is 105 days, while the average time for a bug to be identified and exploited has dropped to just 15 days.

“This leaves a window of almost three months for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities when they are left unpatched,” warned vulnerability research manager, Srinivasan Jayaraman.

According to the research, a whopping 82% of vulnerabilities analyzed were due to misconfiguration in areas like firewalls and passwords; categorized as CWE-16.

“CWE-16 weaknesses can be introduced due to weak/default passwords, deprecated protocols, open public database instance or if the file system is exposed and not encrypted,” explained Jayaraman.

“This highlights the importance of having fundamental security configurations in place to cover your networks, applications and cloud. If this is ignored by security teams you leave yourself open to hackers and its critical to prioritize checking for misconfiguration and implementing continuous monitoring.”

In addition, misconfiguration was reported in 86% of web applications assessed in the report against the OWASP Top 10.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Los Angeles Utility Accused of Cybersecurity Coverup

2
News

Two #RSAC Attendees Test Positive for #Coronavirus

3
News

Accenture Acquires Context Information Security

4
News

Eight Million Shopper Records Leaked Online

5
News

First 100,000 Victims of Western Union Fraud Scheme Receive $153m

6
News

Ryuk Ransomware Takes Out Durham, North Carolina

1
News

Teenage Hacker Could Receive 600-Year Jail Term

2
News

Inquiry Slams Web's Attitude Toward Preventing Child Sexual Abuse

3
News

US Company Makes Worst Digital Predators Top 20 List

4
News

UK Cops Prevented £31m in Fraud in 2019

5
News

Misconfiguration Accounts for 82% of Security Vulnerabilities

6
News

Sextortion Fallout Scam Tricks Users into Malware Download

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

3
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

1
Blog

Linux Kernel Live Patching: What It Is and Who Needs It

2
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Stina Ehrensvärd, Yubico

3
Blog

Coronavirus and the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape

4
Opinion

#HowTo Be Sure You Choose a Safe and Secure Hosting Provider

5
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

6
Blog

Security by Sector: 148% Increase in Cyber-Attacks on The Pensions Regulator in 2019