Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Missile Engineer Arrested After Taking Secret Info to China

The FBI has arrested a US defense contractor employee for allegedly taking classified information with him on a secret China trip.

Tucson-resident Wei Sun, 48, worked for Raytheon for over 10 years as an electrical engineer on the firm’s missile systems program. As such, the China-born US resident had access to technical data on highly regulated military technology which requires an export license to take out of the country.

However, he allegedly transported some of this data “knowingly and wilfully” on his work laptop on a December 2018 trip, despite being told by a manager that this would contravene company policy and federal law.

Whilst out of the country, he emailed Raytheon from his laptop and work account to resign, claiming he wanted to study and work overseas.

On returning, he admitted to security staff at the firm that he had taken information on Raytheon’s ballistic missile defense system abroad on his work laptop, but only to Singapore and the Philippines.

However, Sun’s story subsequently changed, as he admitted to travelling to China, Cambodia and Hong Kong — again with no attempt made to obtain an export license under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

Sun was kicked out of the company after these interviews in January 2019 and arrested a year later for breaking the ITAR.

Reports suggest he was familiar with cutting-edge weapons systems of high strategic value to China, such as defense technology used to shoot down incoming missiles.

The US is clamping down on intelligence leaks of all types. Last week it emerged that a prominent Harvard academic had been arrested and charged with lying about his ties to China.

His case was published alongside news that a PLA officer and a second Chinese national were arrested after posing as students to steal sensitive research information.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Maze Ransomware Hits Law Firms and French Giant Bouygues

2
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

3
News

Quantum Computing is Here, Look to a Post Quantum Future

4
News

Missile Engineer Arrested After Taking Secret Info to China

5
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

1
News

Nintendo Hacker Pleads Guilty to Downloading Child Porn

2
News

Cybersecurity Incident Mars Australian Freight Giant's Operations

3
News

British Charity Loses Over $1m in Domain Spoofing Scam

4
Opinion

#HowTo Deal with Apple Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Kumar Saurabh, CEO, LogicHub

6
News

£187,000 Raised for NSPCC’s Childline Service at White Hat Ball

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020