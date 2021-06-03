Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Missing Toddler Chat Group Banned

A partial settlement has been reached in a cyber-bullying case brought by the parents of a missing toddler against the operator of a chat group set up to discuss the fate of their son.

Dylan Ehler was three years old when he vanished from the backyard of his grandmother's home in Truro, Nova Scotia, at around 1:15 pm on May 6, 2020. Searches for the missing child were called off after two weeks, and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

The only trace of the toddler discovered to date were his rubber boots, which were located roughly 150 meters apart along Lepper Brook.

In online discussions of the case, Ehler's parents, Jason Ehler and Ashley Brown, have been variously accused without evidence of involvement in the boy's disappearance and of murdering their son. 

In February, Ehler's parents decided to take April Diane Moulton and Tom Hurley, also known as Tom Hubley, to court, arguing that the accusations and insults posted on a Facebook page administered by the pair constitute cyber-bullying.

The page, which was called "Dylan Ehler Open for Discussions" or "Dylan Ehler Open for Suggestions," at one point had over 17,000 members. 

"It's been horrific quite frankly," said the parents' lawyer, Allison Harris. "They're dealing with looking for their son, and this has taken away from that.

"Every time they go online, they get these kinds of messages, and some of this has spilled over into the community, and that's impacting them as well."

In an order signed late last month in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Moulton was prohibited from re-opening the now closed Facebook page about Dylan and from starting another one like it. Moulton is also banned from making any further public posts about the missing child or his parents.

Hurley was offered a similar agreement to the one accepted by Moulton but has not accepted it. He reportedly said that since he lives in the same small town as Ehler's parents, he cannot agree to a ban on seeing them. 

The parties are due to meet face to face in court on August 3 for a hearing.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Critical Zero-Day in WordPress Plugin Under Active Attack

2
News

Teen Crashes Florida School District’s Network

3
News

Battle for the Galaxy: 6 Million Gamers Hit by Data Leak

4
News

Banking Fraud up 159% as Transactions Hit Pre-Pandemic Volumes

5
News

Scripps Notifying 147K People of Data Breach

6
News

Ransomware Disrupts Largest Ferry Service in Massachusetts

1
News

Museum Website Vandalized with X-Rated Ads

2
News

Missing Toddler Chat Group Banned

3
News

White House Issues Open Letter on Ransomware

4
News

Fujifilm Shuts Down Servers to Investigate Possible Ransomware Attack

5
News

Mandiant to Re-Emerge After $1.2 Billion FireEye Sale

6
News

Secureworks Appoints Wendy Thomas as CEO as Michael Cote Announces Retirement

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

3
Webinar

Untangling Authentication Headaches: Achieve Passwordless Authentication with Cohesive Credential Management

4
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

5
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

6
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Webinar

Securing the New World of Distributed Work: What We've Learnt and How To Apply It

3
Blog

Securing Containers: Seven Key Concerns and What to Do About Them

4
Blog

Defining Cybersecurity in a Hybrid World

5
Magazine Event

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity Event at Infosecurity Europe

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2