Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

More Domestic Abuse Cases Involve Tech

The number of complex domestic abuse cases in which perpetrators used digital technology to harass, stalk, and control their victims has risen sharply in the United Kingdom.

According to the charity Refuge, which is the largest specialist provider of domestic abuse investigation services in England and Wales, the average number of complex tech abuse cases reported from April 2020 to May 2021 rose 97% compared with the three months before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tech abuse can take many forms, including cyber-stalking, hacking into a victim's email or phone, sending abusive electronic communications, controlling passwords for online accounts, and installing spyware on a victim's devices. 

Refuge, which supports over 7,000 people a day, set up a dedicated tech abuse team in 2017. The increase in cases over the past year has been so significant that the charity recently created a new website that aims to provide further support.

The site contains advice in English, Urdu, Polish, and Spanish on how to secure technology and details of where people can access support if they are experiencing digital abuse. Included are 17 different support guides that walk users through a range of device and account settings step by step. 

“Over the last year, as the UK moved to adopt necessary lockdown measures, many of us have turned to our tech to connect with loved ones," said Refuge chief executive Ruth Davison.

“However, at Refuge we’re keenly aware that technology is often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to further isolate, intimidate, and stalk their partners from their support networks, making it even more difficult for women to escape their abusers."

Another report published by Refuge’s partner Avast in April uncovered a 93% uptick in the use of malicious stalkerware and spyware apps in the UK since lockdown began.

“The growth in stalkerware and spyware poses a huge concern," said Avast CISO Jaya Baloo.  

"Stalkerware is a form of tech abuse, an increasing threat which takes away the physical and online freedom of the victim. Usually installed secretly on mobile phones by so-called friends, jealous spouses, and ex-partners, stalkerware tracks the physical location of the victim, monitors sites visited, phone calls, and text messages, undermining a person’s online freedom and individual liberty.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

University Cancels Exams After Cyber-Attack

2
News

Japanese Manufacturer Yamabiko Targeted by Babuk Ransomware

3
News

Staff Bonus was “Crass” Phishing Simulation

4
Blog

The Dystopic Future of Cybersecurity and the Importance of Empowering CISOs

5
News

Misconfigured Database Exposes 200K Fake Amazon Reviewers

6
News

AXA to Stop Reimbursing Ransom Payments

1
News

Police Doxxed After Ransom Dispute

2
News

More Domestic Abuse Cases Involve Tech

3
News

INTERPOL Launches Digital Piracy Project

4
News

UK Government Drafts New Legislation to Force Tech Firms to Tackle Online Abuse

5
News

#CYBERUK21: Foreign Secretary Sets Out UK’s Global Cyber Vision

6
Blog

Overcoming The Challenges of Emerging Technology

1
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

2
Webinar

The Challenge of Remote File Transfer Security: Is Centralization the Answer?

3
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

4
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

5
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

6
Webinar

Data Classification: The Foundation of Effective Cybersecurity

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain