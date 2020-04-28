Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Moscow’s Fraudsters Sell Fake #COVID19 Travel Passes

Muscovite fraudsters are capitalizing on the city’s COVID-19 lockdown by offering to sell desperate citizens the digital passes they now need to travel around the city.

Singapore-based security vendor Group-IB said it had helped identify 126 websites, Telegram channels and social media accounts peddling the fake passes.

As of April 15, locals have been forced to request a digital permit featuring a QR code in order to travel around the Russian capital using public or personal transport, according to an order issued by mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

However, before the official system for applications was up and running, scammers apparently stepped into the void to offer the passes, charging between $38-$65.

Group-IB said it managed to identify those behind one of the campaigns, which offered passes for Moscow, St Petersburg and Krasnodar.

Using a well-known messaging app to communicate with potential customers, they passed themselves off as law enforcers, and asked for passport or vehicle registration and license plate details.

Unfortunately, once the money was received, they would delete the chat, blacklist the victim and move on to the next target, the vendor explained.

Several arrests have been made in that case, and Group-IB is continuing to work with the Moscow Department of Information Technology on other scam campaigns. It claimed that 78 fraudulent websites, social media accounts and messenger channels have been blocked so far.

“Amid the pandemic scammers actively exploit the coronavirus, self-isolation and lockdown passes themes in various phishing and vishing scams, and offer to sell fake digital passes,” said Sergey Lupanin, head of cyber-investigations at Group-IB.

“The danger is that by purchasing fake lockdown passes the victims can not only lose their money and payment data, but also sensitive personal information. For example, by obtaining the victim’s ID number fraudsters can apply for a loan on their behalf.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Experts Detect 30,000% Increase in #COVID19 Threats

2
News

Nintendo Breach Affects 160,000 User Accounts

3
News

Maze Group Wages Ransomware Attack on Cognizant

4
News

Auction of World's Priciest Whisky Ruined by Cyber-Attack

5
News

Microsoft Teams Funny GIFs Vulnerability Mended

6
News

Piracy Site Popcorn Time Targets Kids with New Version

1
News

Researchers Spot Banking Trojan Using #COVID19 Crisis to Attack Users

2
News

Cybersecurity Pros See Roles and Duties Change Due to #COVID19

3
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

4
Interview

Interview: Brett Johnson, ‘Original Internet Godfather’

5
News

Moscow’s Fraudsters Sell Fake #COVID19 Travel Passes

6
News

OutSystems Launches Free Online Coding School for UK Developers

1
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

2
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

3
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

4
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

5
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

6
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Over a Third of Consumers Don’t Trust Digital Comms from Banks

2
Interview

Interview: Mike McLellan, Senior Security Researcher, Secureworks

3
Blog

Data Security and Decommissioning in a 5G and Streaming World

4
Opinion

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity in a Remote World

5
News

Cyber-Attacks on Hospitals Amid #COVID19 Akin to Acts of “Terror,” Claims Eugene Kaspersky

6
Next-Gen

Moving Online: How the Shift to Virtual Webinars Can be a Tool for Cybersecurity Inclusivity