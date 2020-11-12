Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Most Americans Reuse Passwords for Work Devices

New research into the security behavior of employees in the United States has found that most Americans reuse passwords on work devices. 

A September 2020 survey of 500 full-time US employees by portfolio website Visual Objects found that 63% increased their vulnerability to cyber-attacks by recycling the same passwords for multiple accounts on work devices.

The majority of those surveyed (63%) said that they weren't concerned about where they stored their personal data and were comfortable keeping it on their work devices. 

This could be because they see cybersecurity as something that their employer should take care of. Almost all (91%) said that they feel companies are more responsible for cybersecurity efforts than employees are. 

A Visual Objects spokesperson commented: "Most companies sent office devices home with employees during COVID-19, allowing workers to intermix work and personal data. Employees risk introducing malware onto work devices when using them for personal activities."

The findings revealed a link between the age of the workers and their attitude to cybersecurity. While only 2% of baby boomers said that they always reuse work-related passwords, 13% of millennials confessed to always using duplicate passwords. 

More survey respondents in the baby boomer age group (27%) said that they were not concerned with where they stored their personal data than in any other age group. Only 17% of millennials felt very unconcerned about storing personal data on work devices.  

Christine Sabino, a senior associate at data breach claims company Hayes Connor, said that millennials have a natural inclination to keep personal and work information separate.

“[Millennials] have more technological devices, like a personal laptop, tablet, mobile phone, and games console,” Sabino said. “They are less likely to require the use of their work laptop for these [personal] activities.”

More than three-quarters of US workers (76%) said that they felt at least somewhat accountable for ensuring cybersecurity measures were followed at their company. 

“Employees have a responsibility to ensure guidelines and processes are followed,” commented Cyphere's Harman Singh. 

“Employees must take small actions that have a bigger impact on improving culture, such as appropriately reacting to suspicious emails, calls, or information online.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft Urges Firms to Hang Up on Phone-Based MFA

2
News

Malicious Use of SSL Increases as Attackers Deploy Hidden Attacks

3
News

Hotel Booking Firm Leaks Data on Millions of Guests

4
News

Hacker Sells Access to Pakistani Airlines' Network

5
News

Cybersecurity Skills Shortage Falls for First Time

6
News

Ransomware Attack on Medical Billing Company

1
News

Ethical Hacker's Comic Dream Gets Backing

2
News

Cyber-Mercenaries Sell Espionage Campaigns

3
News

Most Americans Reuse Passwords for Work Devices

4
News

Recommendations Accepted in Advancement for EU Data Protection Transfers

5
News

KnowBe4’s Security Awareness Essentials Course Certified by the NCSC

6
News

#EdgeLive: The Emerging Role of SASE in Organizational Security

1
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

2
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

3
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

4
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)