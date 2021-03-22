Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Musk Denies Tesla Security Claims After Chinese Military Ban

Elon Musk has hit out at claims that Tesla vehicles are a security risk, after the Chinese military reportedly banned them from its facilities.

The tech billionaire and founder of the electric car company told attendees at a Beijing conference held by the government that it would be game over for his firm if such allegations were true.

“There’s a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information,” Musk said during a virtual discussion attended by Reuters on Saturday. “If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.”

The remarks to high-level business attendees of the China Development Forum came after sources told the newswire on Friday that the country’s military had banned Tesla vehicles over concerns about the cameras installed in them.

It’s unclear whether the move was made for partly commercial reasons. Tesla is said to have sold nearly a third of its vehicles last year to Chinese customers, but faces increasingly close competition from local rivals like Nio and Geely.

The firm also makes cars in China and must therefore tread carefully in order not to displease the authorities.

However, Tesla has had its cybersecurity and privacy problems in the past. Back in 2018 hackers managed to breach the firm’s public cloud environment to steal non-public data and install cryptomining malware.

Then last year, researchers discovered old car parts being sold on eBay but still containing user data belonging to the previous owner. Information including home and work address, saved Wi-Fi passwords, calendar entries, call lists and address books from paired phones were leaked in a sign of problems with Tesla’s retrofitting service.

In January last year an individual shared allegedly stolen designs for new vehicle hardware on Twitter.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

2
News

Mom Charged in Deepfake Cheerleading Plot

3
News

APT31 Fingered for Cyber-Attack on Finnish Parliament

4
News

FBI: State and Local Governments Losing Millions to BEC

5
News

Firms Urged to Patch as Attackers Exploit Critical F5 Bugs

6
News

OVH Data Center Fire Impacts Cyber-criminals

1
Webinar

Endpoint Strategies: Balancing Productivity and Security

2
News

Delhi Police Bust Call Center Scammers

3
News

EU Council Adopts Cybersecurity Strategy

4
News

UK Heading for “Catastrophic” Digital Skills Shortage

5
News

New Cybersecurity Programs to Protect US Energy

6
Blog

#COVID19, Password Spraying and the NHS

1
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

2
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

4
Webinar

Mitigating Ransomware Attacks in 2021

5
Webinar

PKI in Today's Cybersecurity Landscape: What, Why and How

6
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic