Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

National Cyber League Registration Opens

Registration for the fall season of the National Cyber League (NCL) opened yesterday.

The league provides an exciting virtual environment in which students of all levels can apply their cybersecurity skills to real-world scenarios encountered by professionals in the cybersecurity industry. 

Cyber league participants will be tasked with taking both offensive and defensive action to neutralize threats, break into websites, crack passwords, and expose the identities of hackers.

This season's mock challenges include catching an insider threat as they use a company's new remote working policy to secretly exfiltrate company data while working from home. 

Another scenario involves preventing a malicious actor from exploiting a vulnerability in a database to gain access to a computer. 

A spokesperson for the NCL said: "The puzzle-oriented, capture the flag style, offensive and defensive challenges are rooted in the CompTIA Security+ and EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker performance-based exam objectives."

While fun is a major component of the NCL challenges, students who complete them will walk away with more than just great memories.

"Players also receive Scouting Reports they can share with potential employers to highlight their success within each challenge objective," said the spokesperson.

"Players do not just build skills relevant to a lucrative career; they become part of a like-minded community of cyber heroes and heroines who join forces to better their skills."

Kaitlyn Bestenheider first competed in the NCL in 2015. Now the information security analyst at Tevora is the league's chief player ambassador, responsible for creating and managing the first and only coaching guide recognized and approved by the NCL. 

"I am just one of many success stories to come out of the NCL games," said Bestenheider. 

"Now, my team and I are listening to players and advocating for them; representing the views, perspectives and values of the players; and campaigning for new programs and partnerships. Our NCL Player Ambassador Board has many exciting things planned, and we can't wait to share all of this with our players."

The NCL is a nonprofit cybersecurity competition that was founded in 2011 by an alliance of public agencies dedicated to developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Around 10,000 students compete in the league every year.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

TeamViewer Flaw Risks Password Exposure

2
News

Experian Data Breach Hits 24 Million Customers

3
News

Travel Site Exposed 37 Million Records Before Meow Attack

4
News

APT Group’s Worldwide Targeting of Small and Medium Businesses Revealed

5
News

Malicious Actors Impersonating Bitcoin Platform to Launch Malware Attacks

6
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

1
News

Cyber-Attack on Rialto School District

2
News

National Cyber League Registration Opens

3
News

FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach

4
News

Nearly Half of UK IT Leaders Have Not Upgraded to Cloud Security

5
News

Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Crypsis Group

6
News

Eight Million Freepik Users Suffer Data Compromise

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

3
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

4
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

5
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

6
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

1
Webinar

Building a Diverse, Skilled and Evolved Security Team

2
Blog

Migrating On-Premises Email to Office 365: Limitations, Prerequisites and Best Practices

3
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from the Cost of a Data Breach Report

4
Blog

Distributed Working Demands New Levels of Data Security at the Edge

5
Opinion

The Gig Economy: A New Battleground for Cybersecurity

6
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020