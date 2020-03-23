Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

National Gallery Fought Nearly Two Million Email Cyber-Attacks in 2019

The National Gallery was subjected to nearly two million email cyber-attacks last year, official data received by Absolute Software has revealed. Obtained via a Freedom of Information request, the figures displayed the lengths cyber-criminals went to try and steal the personal and financial data of members of the major tourist attraction.

The gallery, which attracts over five million visitors every year, was hit by an astonishing total of 1,875,250 email cyber-attacks in 2019. These came in a variety of forms, including spam and virus attempts.

Andy Harcup, vice-president, Absolute Software, said: “It’s clear that cyber-criminals are mastering the art of malicious email attacks, designed to infiltrate the National Gallery and steal confidential data. With millions of visitors every year and tens of thousands of members, it’s vital that London’s leading tourist hotspots have the right systems in place to protect devices from infiltration.”

The charity, which is a non-departmental public body of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, prevented a wide range of sophisticated attacks from reaching their destination. The gallery’s blocked email addresses software was able to quarantine 1,176,656 different attack attempts, while its detection software blocked 18,378 spam emails and 443,741 attempted connection emails. A further 179,844 emails were stopped under the category of anti-spoofing lockout and 10,959 were registered as manual envelope rejection. Finally, another 2810 emails were blocked under the category of Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP).

“With many major museums now closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s critical that enterprises have full visibility of the assets allocated to remote workers as well as always having control of those assets in case of the need to take action,” added Harcup.

“It is also necessary to ensure that critical end-point cybersecurity and connectivity controls such as encryption, anti-malware and VPN client software are present and connected. The ability to lock down an endpoint and ensure the safety of the data contained on it in any emergency should be a top priority for any IT team.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Norwegian Cruise Line Suffers Data Breach

2
News

Over Five Billion Breached Records Leaked

3
News

Don't Fall for the WhatsApp Gold Scam

4
News

SANS Offers Free Kit to Secure Home Workers

5
News

Russian APT28 Group Changes Tack to Probe Email Servers

6
News

Info-Stealing Coronavirus Threat Map Detected

1
News

Virginia Forms Coronavirus Fraud Taskforce

2
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

3
News

CEO Claims More Fake LinkedIn Users Are Claiming to be Employees

4
Blog

Virgin Media Data Breach: What Can Customers Do?

5
News

National Gallery Fought Nearly Two Million Email Cyber-Attacks in 2019

6
News

Sextortion Scam Threatens to Infect Victims with #COVID19

1
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

2
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

3
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

4
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

1
Blog

Security by Sector: NHS Digital and Egress Partner to Strengthen Healthcare Email Processes

2
Interview

Interview: Paul Vixie, CEO, Farsight Security

3
Opinion

Working from Home Policies and the Future of Cybersecurity

4
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

5
Opinion

#HowTo Reduce Your Ransomware Attack Surface

6
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration