Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

National Guard to Help Vermont Health Network After Cyber-Attack

The governor of Vermont has called in the National Guard to help the University of Vermont Health Network respond to a serious cyber-attack.

Six hospitals in the UVM Health Network are experiencing significant network problems following an attack that struck during the week of October 25. 

The impact of the attack on services has varied at the network's different affiliate organizations. Outages across a number of systems are being experienced at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where some non-urgent elective procedures have been rescheduled.

Staff have been unable to access appointment schedules and some or all patient information. Sleep studies have been cancelled and outpatient radiology scans postponed.

In Vermont, patients visiting Porter Medical Center in Middlebury or Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin have been warned to expect longer waiting times. In addition, electronic communication between the Home Health & Hospice in Colchester and the UVM Medical Center has been disrupted by the outage.

In New York, the hospital patient portal for the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone is currently down and electronic communication between the UVM Medical Center and Elizabethtown Community Hospital has been disrupted.

Yesterday, Vermont governor Phil Scott deployed the Vermont Army National Guard’s Combined Cyber Response Team 1 to assist the UVM Health Network's IT team with reviewing thousands of end-user computers and devices. 

"The deployment of the National Guard will aid our recovery from this incident, and this team’s expert advice and assistance will bolster our network’s operations going forward," said the network in a November 4 statement.

While "steady progress" is being made toward a full recovery, the network could not say for sure when all systems would be restored. 

Patients' data does not appear to have been exposed by the security incident.

"Quick action was taken to protect patient information, following emergency procedures," said UVM Health Network.

"We are working with state and federal law enforcement to determine the full scope of this attack. If any personal information has been compromised, we will notify those impacted and follow established protocols."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Ransomware Alert as Emotet Detections Surge 1200%

2
News

Gold Bullion Seller Hit by Magecart Attack

3
News

Weak Hash Exposes Millions of Passwords on Cannabis Site

4
News

$1bn in Bitcoin Moved from Silk Road Wallet

5
News

Mattel Reveals July Ransomware Attack Impacting Business

6
News

Two-Thirds of Financial Services Firms Suffered Cyber-Attack in the Past Year

1
News

US Seizes More IRGC Domains

2
News

KnowBe4 Launches Free Compliance Tool

3
News

National Guard to Help Vermont Health Network After Cyber-Attack

4
News

NCSC Partners with Microsoft to Support Cyber Accelerator Program

5
News

Researchers Uncover New Malspam Campaign Exploiting #Election2020 Controversy

6
News

Over Half of Organizations Still Operating Without a BYOD Policy

1
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

2
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

3
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

4
Webinar

Tales from the Insider Crypt: The Evolution of Insider Risk Maturity

5
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

6
Webinar

Extended Threat Detection and Response: Critical Steps and a Critical System

1
News Feature

#NCSAM: Keeping Children Safe Online: A Four-Step Guide for Parents

2
Interview

#Election2020 Interview: Matt Drake, Director, Cyber Intelligence, SAIC

3
Blog

Disinformation and the CISO

4
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

5
Next-Gen

Risk Management in the Pandemic

6
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)