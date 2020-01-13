Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

National Lottery Hacker Jailed for Nine Months

A cyber-criminal has been jailed for nine months for committing offences against the National Lottery.

Following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation, Anwar Batson, 29, of Notting Hill, London, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 10 January. He admitted four offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and one fraud charge.

The NCA was notified of the attack against National Lottery accounts in November 2016. The customer database affected contained around nine million records.

Daniel Thompson, 27, of Newcastle, and Idris Kayode Akinwunmi, 21, of Birmingham, were jailed for eight months and four months respectively for the attack in July 2018, having used an online application to bombard victims’ web domains with thousands of attempts to log in to customer accounts.

The NCA stated that Batson was responsible for using a widely available hacking tool – Sentry MBA – to create a file that launched the attack, telling others they could make quick cash by using the tool against Camelot (which runs the National Lottery) and also giving the username and password of one lottery player to Akinwunmi, who stole £13 from his account before sending Batson £5.

Batson was arrested in May 2017 and, whilst he first denied any involvement in the crime, police officers discovered conversations between him and others about hacking, buying and selling of username and password lists, configuration files and personal details. His computer also contained a conversation with Akinwunmi about stealing the £13, the NCA added.

NCA senior investigating officer Andrew Shorrock said: “Even the most basic forms of cybercrime can have a substantial impact on victims.

“No one should think cybercrime is victimless or that they can get away with it. The NCA will pursue and identify offenders and any conviction can be devastating to their futures.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Citrix Admins Urged to Act as PoC Exploits Surface

2
News

Hundreds of Millions of Broadcom Modems “Haunted” by New Bug

3
News

Accenture to Acquire Symantec's Cyber Security Services Business

4
News

MAZE Relaunches "Name and Shame" Website

5
News

Seattle to Host Major New Cybersecurity Event

6
News

Apple Is Scanning Your Photos

1
Webinar

Strategies to Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

2
News

US to Axe Drone Fleet Containing Chinese Tech

3
News

#THIREurope: How Target Improved its Threat Hunting Capabilities

4
News

TSA Desires "Cybersecurity by Design"

5
News

Seattle to Host Major New Cybersecurity Event

6
News

#THIREurope: APT Groups Now Using Similar Tools in Espionage and Cybercrime Attacks

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

6
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

1
News

Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

2
Opinion

Is it Time to Resuscitate Prevention?

3
News

Data Leak Forces Password Reset at Crypto Exchange Poloniex

4
News

US Restaurant Chain Landry’s Hit by POS Malware

5
Opinion

Providing Cyber Defence Without Breaking The Bank

6
News

US Biz Wins Court Case Against Ransomware Data Thieves