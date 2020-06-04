Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NATO Condemns Cyber-Attacks

NATO has issued a statement condemning cyber-attacks perpetrated in the midst of the ongoing global health pandemic.

In particular, the organization slammed cyber-criminals who chose to target essential healthcare services, including hospitals caring for those infected with COVID-19 and medical research institutes trying desperately to find a cure for the novel coronavirus. 

The statement was issued yesterday in English, French, and Russian. In it, NATO said: "We condemn destabilizing and malicious cyber activities directed against those whose work is critical to the response against the pandemic, including healthcare services, hospitals and research institutes."

The organization described such digital onslaughts as life-threateningly dangerous and also injurious to global efforts to succeed against a virus that has infected 6.29 million people around the world and killed over 380,000. 

"These deplorable activities and attacks endanger the lives of our citizens at a time when these critical sectors are needed most and jeopardize our ability to overcome the pandemic as quickly as possible," stated NATO. 

Included in the statement was a message of support to those who had been impacted by cyber-assaults.

"We stand in solidarity with those who have been affected by malicious cyber activities and remain ready to assist Allies, including by continuing to share information, as they respond to cyber incidents that affect essential services," said NATO.

"In line with their national responsibilities and competences, Allies are committed to protecting their critical infrastructure, building resilience and bolstering cyber defenses, including through full implementation of NATO’s Cyber Defense Pledge."

NATO said that cyber defense was part of its core task of collective defense as stated at the 2018 Summit in Brussels and action would be taken by the organization against cyber-criminals.

"Reaffirming NATO’s defensive mandate, we are determined to employ the full range of capabilities, including cyber, to deter, defend against and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats," stated the organization. 

"NATO will continue to adapt to the evolving cyber threat landscape, which is affected by both state and non-state actors, including state-sponsored."

The statement concluded with a reminder that "we all stand to benefit from a rules-based, predictable, open, free, and secure cyberspace."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

2
News

European Cybersecurity Blogger Award Winners Announced

3
News

Chicago Police Scanner Jammed by Hackers Amid Riots

4
News

NYC Cybersecurity Bootcamp Offers Free Training Nationwide

5
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

6
News

Exostar to Be Acquired by Thoma Bravo

1
News

NATO Condemns Cyber-Attacks

2
News

Netizens Urged Not to Use Name as Password

3
News

Personal Data of 74,000 Members of San Francisco Retirement System Exposed

4
News

Google Adds YubiKey Support for Apple Devices

5
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Jake Moore

6
News

Fraudulent iOS VPN Apps Attempt to Scam Users

1
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

2
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

3
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

6
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!