Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Receives 2020 European CYBERSEC Award

The UK’s cybersecurity posture has received the 2020 European CYBERSEC Award.

Described as “an appreciation for the efforts taken and the collaborative approach to the world’s cybersecurity”, the European CYBERSEC Award was given to the UK after it was determined to be “a role-model for global governments.”

Izabela Albrycht, president of the Kosciuszko Institute, said the UK’s “proactive and innovative approach in building its cyber-policies and capabilities” leads the way way towards building a decent level of security and “fighting against [an] adversarial internet.”

In particular, the formation of the NCSC in 2015 was cited, as well as its Active Cyber Defense program, as well as the UK’s participation in NATO and its action on 5G security.

“Fortunately, the UK does not stay closed to its allies,” Albrycht said. “It shares its world-leading expertise with its allies and other friendly countries, recognizing that cybersecurity is a common goal and making a lawful world is the duty of today’s governments.”

The CYBERSEC committee also praised the UK’s action on dealing “with cyber-hostile countries and the consequences for any breach of international law,” as “we are already at a point in time when such an attack is possible and thinking not only about cyber-defense but also about cyber-offence becomes one of the key topics today.”

Matt Warman, the UK’s minister of digital infrastructure, who received the prize on behalf of the UK government, agreed that part of the UK’s cybersecurity success is due to the international collaboration with like-minded countries, but also through introducing a true partnership between government, industry and academia.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fashion Retailer BrandBQ Exposes Seven Million Customer Records

2
News

20% of Remote Staff Have Downloaded Company Data on Personal Devices

3
News

Ivanti Adds VPN and MDM Technolgies in Double Acquisition

4
News

A Fifth of Privileged Users Don’t Need Elevated Access

5
News

Most Workers Not Interested in Switching to a Cybersecurity Role

6
Opinion

Making Cybersecurity a Priority in the Boardroom

1
News

UK Receives 2020 European CYBERSEC Award

2
News

Research: Cloud Skills and Solutions Are in Short Supply

3
News

#COVID19 WFH Rules Ramp Up Phishing and Insider Risks

4
News

UK Hacking Prosecutions Drop by 12% in 2019

5
News

KPMG: Consumers Vote to Ditch Breached Firms

6
Webinar

No Perimeter, No Problem: Crypto-Strategy for a Zero-Trust Future

1
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

2
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

3
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

4
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

5
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

6
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

1
News Feature

Does Cybersecurity Have a Public Image Problem?

2
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

3
Blog

Credential Stuffing: the Culprit of Recent Attacks

4
Online Summit

[On Demand] Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

5
Magazine Feature

Mobile Threats: Have We Reached a Tipping Point?

6
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?