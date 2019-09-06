Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

NCSC CEO: Vigilance and Coordinated Action Needed Against "Big Four" Nation State Threats

Cyberspace is primarily a peaceful domain, a domain of operations “where we must have freedom of action, and the best capabilities and the best people to deploy them when we need them,” but it must not be militarized. 

Speaking this week at the Billington Cybersecurity event, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CEO Ciaran Martin said that the intention of keeping the internet peaceful is “a practical and tactical” point too as “we will always have more to gain by keeping the internet free and safe than our adversaries will.”

Focusing on what he called the “big four” main nation state threats, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, Martin said that these “have been a constant over the past few years” but “we know more about them now than we did then and that helps us fight back.” He detailed the threats as:

  • Russia seeking traditional political advantage by new, high-tech means
  • China conducting cyber-attacks on commercial interests, which is being treated as business as usual
  • Intrusions from Iran, and attempts to steal money by North Korea. “Both of these nations are prepared to launch aggression digitally in a way they never would dare physically”

Martin argued that this is “the threat that we risk underestimating” as “their attacks amount to a direct and real challenge to having a thriving digital economy that commands public confidence.”

He said that there is a need for coordinated action with partners to manage this threat, and for constant vigilance to be maintained.

Martin also received the International Cyber Security Leadership Award, praising other recipients: Christopher Krebs, first director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Yigal Unna, director general of the Israel National Cyber Directorate.

Martin added: “Yigal and his National Cyber Directorate in Israel is, like the NCSC, a world leader in looking to make the internet automatically safer for citizens, and fusing the best of national security capabilities with technical know-how.

“I want to pay tribute to Chris’s leadership in establishing CISA, and in doing so, I want to welcome his emphasis on partnership with allies like us.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Phishers Use SCA Checks to Trick Banking Customers

2
News

Security Flaws Found in 600,000 GPS Child Trackers

3
News

New Bedford Hit With $5.3m Ransomware Demand

4
News

Dutch Insider Deployed Stuxnet: Report

5
News

CISOs: Cloud is Now Safer Than On-Premises

6
News

40% of IT Pros Would Outlaw Ransomware Payments

1
News

NCSC CEO: Vigilance and Coordinated Action Needed Against "Big Four" Nation State Threats

2
News

Catastrophic Incident at OS Provider Could Cost US Insurers $24bn

3
News

Only One Third of UK Employees Receive Regular Email Security Training

4
News

South Korean Firm’s Email Leak Exposes Global Clients

5
News

Android OTA Bug May Have Hit One Billion Users

6
Opinion

Why Enclaves are Taking over the Security World

1
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

2
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

3
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

4
Webinar

How to Identify and Overcome Offensive AI Attacks

5
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

6
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

1
Interview

Interview: Nigel Kersten, Field CTO, Puppet

2
News

#OSSummit: Don’t Ignore GitHub Security Alerts

3
Opinion

Complicated Compliance Made Easy

4
News

Astronaut Accused of Committing Cybercrime in Space

5
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

6
News

VMware Plans $2.1bn Carbon Black Acquisition