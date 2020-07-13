Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NCSC Introduces Remote Working Testing Tool for Small Businesses

An exercise which will enable small businesses to test their cyber resilience while staff work remotely has been launched by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC).

Part of its Exercise in a Box toolkit, the ‘Home and Remote Working’ exercise is aimed at helping SMEs to reduce the risk of data compromise while employees are working remotely.

The exercise focuses on three key areas: how staff members can safely access networks, what services might be needed for secure employee collaboration and what processes are in place to manage a cyber-incident remotely.

Sarah Lyons, NCSC deputy director for economy and society engagement, said: “We know that businesses want to do all they can to keep themselves and their staff safe while home working continues, and using Exercise in a Box is an excellent way to do that.

“I would urge business leaders to treat Exercise in a Box in the same way they do their regular fire drills – doing so will help reduce the chances of falling victim to future cyber-attacks.”

As part of the exercises, staff members are given prompts for discussion about the processes and technical knowledge needed to enhance their cybersecurity practices. At the end an evaluative summary is created, outlining next steps and pointing to NCSC guidance.

A spokesperson for Eventura, a managed services and business systems firm, said: “Exercise in a Box is just like the monthly fire alarm test or evacuation drill; it’s part of the preparation for a real event and the best way to learn and improve on anything is by doing it.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fake TikTok App Targets Indian Users

2
News

Home Routers Are All Broken, Finds Security Study

3
News

HSBC SMS Phishing Scam Targets UK Victims

4
News

Pub-Goers at Risk of Cyber-Attacks as Lockdown Eases

5
News

Cyber-Attack Downs Alabama County’s Network

6
News

Zoom Patches Legacy Windows Zero-Day Bug

1
News

Belgium Suffers First Jackpotting Attack

2
News

Personal Data of the Average Brit Held by at Least 39 Different Organizations

3
News

NCSC Introduces Remote Working Testing Tool for Small Businesses

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
News

Trend Micro and Girls in Tech to Provide Cybersecurity Training to Girls Around the World

6
News

Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

1
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

2
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

3
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

4
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

5
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act