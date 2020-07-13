NCSC Introduces Remote Working Testing Tool for Small Businesses

An exercise which will enable small businesses to test their cyber resilience while staff work remotely has been launched by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC).

Part of its Exercise in a Box toolkit, the ‘Home and Remote Working’ exercise is aimed at helping SMEs to reduce the risk of data compromise while employees are working remotely.

The exercise focuses on three key areas: how staff members can safely access networks, what services might be needed for secure employee collaboration and what processes are in place to manage a cyber-incident remotely.

Sarah Lyons, NCSC deputy director for economy and society engagement, said: “We know that businesses want to do all they can to keep themselves and their staff safe while home working continues, and using Exercise in a Box is an excellent way to do that.

“I would urge business leaders to treat Exercise in a Box in the same way they do their regular fire drills – doing so will help reduce the chances of falling victim to future cyber-attacks.”

As part of the exercises, staff members are given prompts for discussion about the processes and technical knowledge needed to enhance their cybersecurity practices. At the end an evaluative summary is created, outlining next steps and pointing to NCSC guidance.

A spokesperson for Eventura, a managed services and business systems firm, said: “Exercise in a Box is just like the monthly fire alarm test or evacuation drill; it’s part of the preparation for a real event and the best way to learn and improve on anything is by doing it.”