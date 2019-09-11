Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Program to Land Neurodiverse Adults Government Cybersecurity Jobs Wins Prize

A pilot program that aims to find neurodiverse adults cybersecurity jobs with the federal government has won the Government Effectiveness Advanced Research (GEAR) Center challenge.

The program was created by a collaboration between George Mason University, Mercyhurst University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Maryland, Drexel University, SAPSpecialisterne, the DXC Dandelion Program, and the MITRE Corporation, which led the effort. 

Neurodiversity in Cybersecurity was one of three grand prize winners, each of which was awarded a $300,000 federal grant. The proposal urges the creation of a workforce program to help the federal government identify, train, and promote candidates who are neurodiverse.  

Neurodiversity as a term covers a wide range of conditions, including dyspraxia, dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyscalculia, autistic spectrum disorders, and Tourette's syndrome.

Key features of the program are management and co-worker training and the creation of career and social development programs to prepare candidates.

“Attracting and retaining technical talent, especially those with cybersecurity skills, is a key management challenge for the U.S. government, states and the private sector, as well,” said James Cook, MITRE vice president for strategic engagement and partnerships. “MITRE and its partners developed an approach to activate an untapped talent pool that leverages leading practices and tools that have been adopted by the private sector and non-governmental organizations to tackle this persistent problem. We look forward to partnering with a government agency to pilot the program.”

A government agency partner is yet to be confirmed; however, MITRE has every reason to believe that the project will prove successful once it's up and running. Earlier this year, the nonprofit launched a company-wide initiative to mainstream neurodiversity hiring and employment practices with a focus on positions in cybersecurity. Two college co-ops have recently been hired through this program, which MITRE has said it will continue to scale. 

"Cybersecurity is a role-oriented discipline requiring logic, curiosity, ability to solve problems and find patterns through micro-focused attention,” said Tara Cunningham, CEO, Specialisterne, which specializes in neurodiverse tech hiring and is one of the pilot’s partners. “Although autistic and other neurodiverse people are strong across all disciplines, for many, cybersecurity is a natural fit."

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and General Service Administration’s (GSA) GEAR Center competition challenges problem solvers from the public, academia, and industry to build cross-sector, multidisciplinary teams to demonstrate the potential of the GEAR Center. Winning entries by two other collaborative teams focused on government use of evidence and data.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Toyota Subsidiary Suffers $37m BEC Loss

2
News

Hackers Steal $4.2m from State Troopers' Pension Fund

3
News

Lufthansa Offers Biometric Boarding at Fourth US Airport

4
News

Mozilla to Roll-Out DNS-Over-HTTPS For Safer Browsing

5
News

#GartnerSEC: Maersk CISO Outlines Lessons Learned From NotPetya Attack

6
News

New $1.5M Cybersecurity Center Opening in Baton Rouge

1
News

Calls to Bring Back Role That Was Scrapped by Departing U.S. Security Advisor

2
News

Program to Land Neurodiverse Adults Government Cybersecurity Jobs Wins Prize

3
News

New Platform Aims to Keep Kids Safe Online

4
News

#GartnerSEC: Reuse Procedures From IAM in PAM Implementations

5
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

6
News

#GartnerSEC: Questions Your Board Will Ask About Security

1
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

2
Webinar

DNS: From Security Risk to Defensive Asset

3
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

4
Webinar

How SOAR Can Improve Security Operations, Monitoring & Incident Response

5
Webinar

Can You be Secure by Design, Compliant and Enable Optimum Functionality?

6
Webinar

Security Frameworks: How to Spearhead Careers & Bolster Cyber Defenses

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Young Brits Call for Smartphone Policies and Social Media Lessons in Schools

2
News

US Government Flags 2020 Election Ransomware Threat

3
Opinion

Flexibility in Vulnerability Management: Why It’s Essential

4
News

Imperva Breach Hits Cloud Customers

5
Blog

Going Beyond the Gender Gap – Why Diversity is Vital for the Future of Cybersecurity

6
News

NATO: Attack Like WannaCry Could Prompt “Collective Defense Commitment”