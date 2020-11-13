New Center Supports Rail Cybersecurity

An international construction engineering and mobility services company is joining forces with a software business to launch a new center that aims to protect the cybersecurity of the railway industry.

The new partnership between France-based Egis Group and Israeli tech company Cylus was announced today along with their plan to construct a Center for Excellence for advanced, rail-focused cybersecurity services.

Built in line with standards (IEC 62443), the Center will deliver a wide array of advanced security solutions and services to customers worldwide. The aim of this new resource is to support railway companies in all aspects of cybersecurity, from development of strategy and risk identification of cyber-risks through to detection and incident response.

Cylus was founded in 2017 with the mission to help mainline and urban railway companies avoid safety incidents and service disruptions caused by cyber-attacks. Leading the company is a team of former executives in the railway industry and veterans from the Israel Defense Forces’ Elite Technological Unit.

“We are thrilled to establish a partnership with Egis, which has decades of experience in providing mobility services around the globe," said Amir Levintal, CEO of Cylus.

“This partnership strengthens our capabilities to provide end-to-end support to rail organizations in meeting the specter of cyber threats. Our joint services are designed specifically for the railway industry and will enable our customer to focus on their day-to-day operations, business, and growth, leaving their cyber-defense management to our security experts. We are certain that this partnership will drive the rail industry towards a cyber-safe future.”

Egis, a 75%-owned subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts, which had a turnover of €1.22bn in 2019, cut its rail-sector teeth on the introduction of France's first high-speed rail links.

“We are excited to collaborate with Cylus, the leading rail cybersecurity company. Joining forces enables us to provide our customers, unique domain expertise as well as cutting-edge cybersecurity know-how and best practices," said Olivier Bouvart, executive director rail at Egis.

“We decided to take action and be proactive in supporting our customers by preparing them for the growing risk of cyber threats.”