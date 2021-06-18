Infosecurity Group Websites
New Jersey Councilor Charged with Cyber-harassment

A councilor from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with waging a campaign of cyber-harassment against a former girlfriend. 

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, with the assistance of detectives from the Middle Township Police Department, launched an investigation into the activities of 43-year-old realtor and Cape May councilman Christopher Bezaire in May 2021 after allegations of cyber-abuse were made. 

Bezaire, who is the president of the Cape May County Board of Realtors, was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement officers then exercised search warrants at the realtor's home address and at his workplace. 

Law enforcement officers have not released any comments on what, if any, evidence was discovered during the searches. 

Following the investigation, Bezaire was charged with invasion of privacy in the third degree, cyber-harassment in the fourth degree, and stalking in the fourth degree. He was also charged with contempt of court in the fourth degree. 

After being notified of the charges against him, Bezaire was placed at the Cape May County Correctional Facility to await court proceedings. 

News of Bezaire's arrest was announced on June 16 by Cape May County prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

According to Sutherland, individuals convicted of third-degree crimes can receive a sentence of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison. Fourth-degree crimes can carry a sentence of up to eighteen months in state prison.

The prosecutor urged anyone who has any information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, High Technology Crimes Unit.

Allegations of harassment and stalking have been made against Bezaire on social media, with posts on Facebook and change.org under the heading “Impeach Chris Bezaire of Cape May.”

Bezaire was elected to the council in 2020. Mayor Zack Mullock told the Press of Atlantic City that the city would not take any action to remove Councilman Bezaire from office unless he is convicted.

“All parties involved are entitled to due process, and that process still has to play itself out," said Mullock.

