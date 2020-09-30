New Toolkit Secures US Teleworkers

The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) has expanded its partnership with the US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to improve the cybersecurity of remote workers.

CISA and the CRI have together launched a new cybersecurity toolkit specifically focused on helping companies protect themselves, their customers, and their employees as millions have made the switch to telecommuting.

Since June, elements of CRI’s Cyber Readiness Program have been incorporated into CISA’s Cyber Essential Toolkits. Now, CISA will be offering a new Telework Essentials Toolkit boosted by significant contributions from the Institute.

The Telework Essentials Toolkit contains three personalized modules of role-appropriate security considerations for executive leaders, IT professionals, and teleworkers themselves. Executive leaders are provided with actions that can drive cybersecurity strategy, investment, and culture, while IT professionals are given a strategy to develop security awareness and vigilance.

Teleworkers are provided with guidance on how to develop their home network security awareness and be on the alert for threats.

In addition, CISA has created a dedicated resource offering telework cybersecurity guidance, including the new Telework Essentials Toolkit. Users can access helpful guidance on video conferencing, wireless technology, and using VPNs, as well as general remote working advice.

To support the many business that have restructured their operations to support people working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CRI has produced a series of guides that help managers and employees address the cyber-challenges of remote work environments.

The guides also contain useful information that can be applied to hybrid environments in which some employees will continue to work remotely while others come back to the office.

“Covid-19 forced our nation’s SMEs to transform overnight,” said Kiersten Todt, managing director of CRI.

“Telework has created new challenges for employees, IT staff and business leaders. We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to CISA’s Telework Essentials Toolkit by providing easy-to-implement actions, featured in CRI’s resources, that will be enable businesses to continue to thrive in this new environment.”

In response to the plague of ransomware that has been claiming victims around the world, CRI has also developed a ransomware guide for SMEs that CISA has distributed to its stakeholders.